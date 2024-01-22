Hedge Funds 2023 Sum-Up: Top 20 Hedge Funds Scored Record Profits

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Hedge Funds 2023 Sum-Up: Top 20 Hedge Funds Scored Record Profits
TipRanks Labs

Hedge Funds 2023 Sum-Up: Top 20 Hedge Funds Scored Record Profits

Story Highlights

Let’s take a look at the performance of the top three hedge fund managers according to TipRanks’ database.

Hedge funds across the globe scored remarkable profits in 2023. As per LCH Investments, a fund-of-funds firm, the top 20 hedge funds generated $67 billion of profits in 2023, higher than the 2021 figure of $65 billion.

According to LCH, Citadel topped the list of the top 20 hedge funds, with net gains totaling $74 billion. Following closely were D.E. Shaw and Millennium, both securing profits amounting to $56.1 billion each.

Top 3 Hedge Funds Ranked by LCH

Leading the pack in 2023 was Christopher Anthony Hohn’s TCI Fund Management Ltd, earning $12.9 billion in profits. Hohn has a Sharpe ratio of negative 0.29. Note that a Sharpe ratio greater than one means that the portfolio has higher returns than risks.

Securing the second position is Ken Griffin’s Citadel, with $8.1 billion in profits. A Financial Times report highlighted that, based on regulatory filings, TCI’s largest holdings as of September 2023 were Alphabet (GOOGL), Canadian National Railway (CNI), Visa (V), General Electric (GE), and rating agency Moody’s (MCO).

Meanwhile, the third spot belonged to Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors LP, with a $6 billion profit earned in 2023. Halvorsen has a Sharpe ratio of 1.57.

TipRanks’ Top 3 Hedge Fund Managers

TipRanks has a unique proprietary method for rating hedge fund managers. A hedge fund’s performance is dependent on the hedge fund manager’s stock-picking prowess and investments. Hence, TipRanks rates managers based on their portfolio gain, Sharpe ratio, and average returns earned in the period.

Investors can leverage the TipRanks Hedge Fund Managers page to discover and learn about hedge fund managers, their investments, and their performances. Let’s look at the top three hedge funds as of today, based on TipRanks’ Star Ranking System:

Disclosure

Disclaimer

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >