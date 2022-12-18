Follow the Trades of Corporate Insiders – TipRanks Makes It Easy

Peter Lynch, former Fidelity manager and top investor, famously said, “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.”

TipRanks has a multitude of tools that reveal inside traders' secrets.

It's an industry secret that isn't really a secret: corporate insiders have an unfair advantage when it comes to trading stocks in their companies. Many of the top-ranked insiders on TipRanks have superior average returns, with much of their success attributable to access to information that retail investors simply can't know.

TipRanks shows you all the information you need to know about insider trading, so that you can follow the stocks that insiders are acting on. We display the information through three regularly-updated tools: Insiders' Hot Stocks, Daily Insider Trading Tracker, and Top Corporate Insiders. We further enrich your insider knowledge with individual Insider Profiles, as well as an Insider Trading tab for each stock.

Insiders’ Hot Stocks – Not all Insider Trades are Equal

TipRanks’ unique Insiders’ Hot Stocks screener levels the playing field for retail investors. One way it does this is by clearly displaying the stocks that insiders are buying with their own cash, meaning they are intentionally making these trades to boost their own stock portfolios.

You can find the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool on the drop-down menu on the top of TipRanks’ pages. Under the first drop-down category, “Research Tools,” click on “Top Insiders Stocks.”

On the app, you can find it on the side menu, which you access by tapping the three lines on the top left-hand corner of the page. Here, the tool is call “Insiders’ Hot Stocks.”

The screener tracks over 80,000 corporate insiders, including:

C-Level executives, such as the CEO, COO or CFO

Directors

10% + shareholders

Although their filings are available on the SEC website, it would be impossible for individual investors to track them on their own. First, the sheer volume of data is too much to consume. Secondly, not all trades indicate sentiment.

Therefore, TipRanks’ proprietary AI scans the SEC reports about insider trades, translates it into easily digestible data, and then presents it to our users in several formats. We include information about whether the trades are informative (whether they indicate sentiment), i.e. whether they indicate intent on the part of the insiders. Indicating whether trades are informative makes the tool particularly powerful.

4 Insider Strategies

TipRanks gives you access to 4 market-beating strategies based on corporate insider transactions.

The first thing you see on the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page is an overview of 4 major strategies that TipRanks has identified, based on insider trading activity.

Transaction Strategy – all insider Buy or Sell transactions

C-level Strategy – Buy or Sell transaction trends by chief-level executives

Major Event Strategy – e.g., a company’s owner buying shares

Top Ranked Strategy – transactions by top-performing insiders

All of the strategies currently beat the S&P 500.

Performance has been measured since January 2009 and each transaction is measured after one month. You can compare strategies to their sector or to the S&P 500.

Click on “Show Detailed Performance” to see annual performance since 2010, including a breakdown of quarterly annualized returns, the average return per position, and the number of stocks with positive returns.

Stocks that Insiders Are Buying

Next, see a full overview of which stocks are currently being bought or sold by corporate insiders.

You can easily focus on any combination of the four strategies and edit the data in the results by clicking ‘Select Columns.’ These include Price change, Market Cap, Strategy, Last Activity, Trending Since, Stock Behavior, Signal Reasoning, and Activities.

The results start with the most recently trending stocks. Change the order of the chart by clicking on any column header. Click on a stock’s name to see a full insider overview and conduct further research.

Follow the Trades of Top Corporate Insiders

Another TipRanks tool, Top Corporate Insider, is the right tool for you if you want to be the first to know which insider to follow. Find this tool in the drop-down menu, under the “Experts” tab. Click on “Top-Performing Corporate Insiders” to reach the Top Corporate Insider page.

This tool shows you the Success Rate, Average Return and Distribution of each corporate insider, and ranks the insiders according to success rate.

The Top Corporate Insider tool allows you to personalize your experience, filtering by Timeframe and Benchmark.

Moreover, you can click on any insider on the list to see their Insider Profile page and learn more about their trades and success rates. Plus, click the “Follow” tab to activate ongoing email alerts and notifications about all the trades of any of the top insiders.

Stay Up-to-Date on the Most Recent Insider Trades

One of TipRanks’ most popular tools, Daily Insider Trading Tracker, allows you to follow recent insider trades. You can screen according to several variables, including Role, Transaction, Insider Ranking, Amount, Sector, Time, and Benchmark.

Find this tool in the drop-down menu, under the word “Research.” The last option in the “Calendars” column is called “Daily Insider Trading.” Click on that to reach the “Daily Insider Trading Tracker” tool.

Tracking insider transactions can be a valuable strategy. Insiders often have better practical insights into a company’s outlook than the average investor. By following which stocks Insiders are buying or selling, you can see how those most in the know are trading.

This tool gives you plenty of information about each recent insider trade. It tells you the name of the company, the stock ticker, the name of the insider, the insider’s role and star ranking, and the date of the trade. It also tells you whether the trade was a Buy or Sell, whether it was Informative or Uninformative, and the value of the trade. Plus, the page displays a link to the related SEC filing, so you can review the forms yourself.

Insider Profile Pages

In addition to the three Insider tools described above, each insider has a profile page. The profile pages show you the insider’s success rate and rating, and list all recent insider buys.

These pages also display helpful graphs that combine the insider’s trades on a stock and that stock’s price movement, so you can see exactly how predictive those trades were. TipRanks’ Insider Profiles let you learn insiders’ track records, at a glance!

Here’s an example from corporate insiders Mark Zuckerberg‘s profile page:

Insider Tab – See the Insider Trading on Each Stock

TipRanks gives you one more way to view insider trading – with a view of all the insider trades on each stock. To find it, enter a stock ticker into the search box, and the ticker’s Stock Forecast page will appear. In the menu along the left side of the page, click on the “Insider Trading” tab.

The insider trading for each stock describes each recent insider trade, shows a graph of trades on the stock, and tells you the dollar amount of trades on the stock in the past 3 months.

On the page, you will also find a rating from the Insider Confidence Signal. Based on transactions over the previous three months, the Insider Confidence Signal tells you if overall sentiment of insiders on the stock is positive, negative, or neutral.

Here is an example from Meta’s insider trading page:

