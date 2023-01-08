Dividend Investing – TipRanks Makes It Easy

TipRanks offers you a variety of powerful methods to ramp up your dividend investing. During periods of inflation and market volatility, dividend stocks become particularly attractive, thanks to their regular payouts.

Read on to learn about the five exclusive TipRanks features dedicated to dividend investing. Together, these foolproof tools will help you identify and assess the best dividend stocks to add to your portfolio.

1. Dividend Calculator

TipRanks’ handy Dividend Calculator offers an easy way to calculate projected income for dividend stocks. You can check the projected dividend income of stocks you already own, or use the tool to determine which stocks to invest in for the maximum dividend income.

Find the Dividend Calculator by clicking on Research Tools in the top menu, and then clicking on Dividend Calculator in the Dividend Investing column of the drop-down menu.

On the Dividend Calendar, when you enter the name of a stock into the search box, the page will auto-complete relevant fields. If you prefer, you could enter data manually.

Either way, you can adjust the criteria to see how your investment will perform over different periods, according to different factors. Criteria include the number of shares you buy, the frequency of dividend distribution, and whether you decide to reinvest your dividend. Generally speaking, if you reinvest, you will see a significant jump in your returns.

Try the Dividend Calculator >

2. Dividend Stock Comparison

Possibly the quickest way to identify and research the top-paying dividend stocks is to find and compare them using our Dividend Stock Comparison tool.

You can find this tool by clicking on Research Tools in the top menu. Then click on Compare More Stocks in the Stock Comparison column of the drop-down menu. That will bring you to the Stock Comparison page. On the right side of the page, you will see a list of Popular Stock Comparisons. Scroll down the list to find the Dividend Stocks comparison page.

The Dividend Stock Comparison tool is pre-filled with 10 of the most popular dividend stocks. The tool makes it easy to compare dividend stocks, by displaying key data for each stock, including analysts’ upside potential, dividend yield, our data-driven Smart Score, and more. If you want to conduct a more in-depth analysis of any of the stocks, simply click on the stock name.

You can clear the filter and add any stocks of your choice to compare. As with all TipRanks tools, you can filter the data to suit your requirements. Click on Select Columns on the upper right hand corner of the chart to choose your filters.

Compare Dividend Stocks >

3. Dividend Yield Calculator

As companies pay dividends on a per-share basis, it can be difficult to know which offers the best deal for its investors. The best way to analyze this is to compare dividend yield, using TipRanks’ Dividend Yield Calculator.

Find the Dividend Yield Calculator by clicking on Research Tools in the top menu, and then clicking on Dividend Yield Calculator in the Dividend Investing column of the drop-down menu.

Dividend yield shows dividend payout relative to the share price as a percentage. You can calculate dividend yield by multiplying the dividend amount by distribution frequency, divided by share price at the start of the year. Or you can use our dividend calculator for a quick and easy solution!

Just enter a stock ticker in the search bar on the calculator, choose the distribution frequency, and click on Calculate to see the dividend yield.

Calculate Dividend Yield >

4. Latest Dividend News

Read the latest News and Analysis about dividend stocks. You can find all the latest updates about dividend stocks in our news portal. These include articles that review which dividend stocks are the most attractive, based on our unique data, such as Wall Street analyst consensus, insider trading, hedge fund activity, and more.

Navigate to this page by clicking on News in the top menu, and then clicking on Dividend Stock News in the drop-down menu.

Catch up on Dividend Stock News >

5. Smart Portfolio Analysis

Of course, you can easily track the dividend stocks you already own in Smart Portfolio.

The TipRanks Smart Portfolio offers you essential insights into the stocks you own and gives you a full portfolio analysis. It even enables you to compare your portfolio to other investors, including top performers.

Smart Portfolio is unique as it utilizes TipRanks datasets and incorporates them into your portfolio analysis. For example, it shows you the news sentiment and analyst consensus for the stocks you own. It also alerts you if you have any ‘at risk’ stocks in your portfolio. Smart Portfolio even measures your performance, just as TipRanks measures and ranks experts.

To use Smart Portfolio to learn about your dividends, go to the top menu, and click on Smart Portfolio. In the drop-down menu, click on My Portfolio Analysis. Scroll down to the bottom of the My Portfolio Analysis page, and on the left side, you will see a section called Portfolio Dividends.

In addition to listing your top dividend stocks and their dividend yields, this tool tells you the ex-dividend dates of your upcoming dividends. It also shows you the Estimated Annual Dividend Yield and the Estimated Annual Dividend Payment of your overall portfolio.

Open your free Smart Portfolio today, and easily keep track of all your dividend stocks.

Conclusion

TipRanks gives you all the tools you need to select the best and highest dividend stocks for your portfolio, and then monitor multiple aspects of those stocks.

From calculating your dividends and dividend yields, to reading analyses of dividend stocks, to comparing dividend stocks to determine the most valuable ones, TipRanks makes dividend investing simple. Our exclusive tools are here to help you power up your dividend investing.

Join our webinar to learn more about these essential tools for dividend investing!