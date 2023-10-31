Discover the Top 3 Tools Every Savvy Dividend Investor Swears By!

Making a big investment decision can be a scary ordeal as most investors have limited funds with unlimited expectations. Big decisions come with a high amount of risk, but they can also generate substantial rewards if done right. A large section of investors chase regular income to meet their basic requirements and give more weightage to dividends than stock price appreciation. Today, we will focus on our dividend-savvy investors and try to mitigate their risks with the help of TipRanks tools.

In investing, the right timing plays as much of an important role as picking the right stocks. To help you choose an apt dividend stock, TipRanks offers three essential tools at your fingertips: the Dividend News Page, the Smart Dividend Newsletter, and the Dividend Center. Let us look at each page in detail to understand its functionality and why income-savvy investors recommend them.

The Dividend News Page

Historically, dividend stocks from the S&P 500 index (SPX) have outperformed the non-payers of dividends and the overall broader market on a risk-adjusted basis. As the name suggests, the Dividend News Page offers the latest news and stock analysis ideas on dividend-paying stocks. TipRanks alerts readers to new dividend stock opportunities and gives a deep-dive analysis of well-known dividend stocks.

On the Dividend News Page, you can click on any news headline you like and read it further. Any positive news will boost confidence in the stock’s trajectory and dividend-paying ability, while the opposite holds true for negative news.

The Smart Dividend Newsletter

For an income-savvy investor, receiving regular dividends is crucial to support his/her personal needs, reinvestment decisions, and to attain retirement goals. TipRanks recently launched the Smart Dividend Newsletter to help you achieve just that. The newsletter is a weekly subscription service that recommends handpicked dividend stocks. Each week, we carefully scrutinize and choose a high-quality dividend-paying stock that could add the required stability and regular income flow to your portfolio.

Not just that, our newsletter also outlines the factors that led us to choose the stock and updates you on any economic, financial, and market developments that could affect your portfolio. So, go ahead and subscribe to the Smart Dividend Newsletter now and see the results for yourself.

The Dividend Center

Under the Dividend Center, you will find all the relevant information related to dividend stocks. Moreover, you will find links to important tools that TipRanks has curated to enrich your dividend stock investment journey. Some of the noteworthy tools include the Dividend Calculator, the Dividend Yield Calculator, the Dividend Aristocrats page, the Best Dividend Stocks page, and the Dividend Returns Comparison page, among others.

Bottom Line

As seen from the brief description of the three dividend pages, it is evident that TipRanks has undertaken all efforts to make dividend investing an interesting journey. As a TipRanks member, you will have access to all the important dividend tools that will help you pick the right dividend stocks.

