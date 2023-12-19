CNN Chooses TipRanks As Exclusive News and Scoring Provider

CNN Business, a leading source for financial news and insights, has chosen TipRanks exclusively to empower its quote pages with news and data. CNN has integrated the TipRanks Smart Score and News into all of the CNN quote pages. With this new partnership, millions of investors will have access to over 1,300 daily market updates, news and analysis stories. But no less importantly, it will also allow them to make data-driven decisions using the TipRanks Smart Score.

Evaluate an Asset’s Potential, At a Glance

One of the biggest challenges that investors face is how to conduct comprehensive research, especially when there is contradictory data about a single asset. The Smart Score provides investors with a data-driven score, giving a simple way to assess the asset’s potential.

This proprietary quantitative asset scoring system gives stocks, ETFs and mutual funds a score of 1 to 10, based on eight key market factors. Those factors include how the best-performing analysts are rating the assets, whether hedge funds are buying or selling, and overall blogger sentiment, as well as fundamental and technical factors.

Assets with a Smart Score of 8 to 10 are expected to outperform the market. In fact, stocks with a maximum Smart Score of 10 have significantly outperformed the markets since 2016. CNN Business benefits its users by clearly displaying the Smart Score on its quote pages, including a breakdown of positive factors vs. negative factors that comprise the Smart Score.

What’s more, the quote pages display all TipRanks’ news articles. TipRanks provides the latest breaking news, press releases, and in-depth stock analysis stories, ensuring that investors stay ahead of the game. With over 1,300 original stories published daily, we cover critical topics such as earnings, analyst calls, press releases, and deep analysis stories. Our coverage ensures that investors will find everything they need to make educated, data-driven investment decisions.

Commenting on the venture, Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, said, “I am thrilled to partner with CNN Business, one of the world’s major media outlets and a front-runner in the world of business and investing. This collaboration further promotes TipRanks’ mission of leveling the playing field for every investor. By integrating our Smart Score and News, CNN Business provides investors with a powerful tool to identify the best investments and boost their portfolios.”