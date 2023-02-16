tiprankstipranks
Ally Invest Taps TipRanks to Boost Investors’ Stock Research Capabilities

TipRanks is delighted to announce that it is collaborating with Ally Invest, the brokerage and advisory division of leading digital financial services company Ally Financial Inc., to provide its clients with superior stock research capabilities.  

As a result of the integration, Ally’s electronic trading platform and mobile app users will have direct access to aggregated analyst ratings and price targets, as well as TipRanks’ award-winning Smart Score, a data-driven stock score that enables self-directed investors to analyze a stock’s potential based on eight unique factors.  

In addition to boosting investors’ stock analysis capabilities, Ally also offers a new idea-generating tool that displays which stocks in each sector have a Strong Buy rating consensus according to the top-performing Wall Street analysts, as ranked by TipRanks. They have also licensed TipRanks’ intuitive Stock Screener. 

TipRanks’ tools provide all retail investors access to simplified institutional-grade research. The integration of our unique tools is a new user-friendly resource designed to assist Ally’s self-directed investors. They are also the first to be featured in Ally’s mobile trading app. 

Frank Lietke, Executive Director of Ally’s self-directed brokerage commented, “Through our relationship with TipRanks, we are increasing the capabilities of our trading experiences by providing access to simplified data-driven insight and a Smart Buy rating consensus that would allow our customers to make more confident and informed investing decisions. We are excited that our growing community of self-directed investors can benefit from a great resource for quality stock research, discovery, and analysis.” 

Uri Gruenbaum, TipRanks’ CEO, added, “We are delighted to partner with Ally as they promote financial well-being and provide leading digital financial services to their clients. By integrating TipRanks’ data, they are enabling their users to conduct simplified stock research, helping them to make smarter data-driven investment decisions.”   

Ally joins other major global financial institutions that have integrated TipRanks products, including TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, Questrade, Interactive Brokers, Santander, CIBC, E*Trade, eToro, and others. 

Disclaimer

