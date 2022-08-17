Admirals partners with TipRanks to boost traders’ research capabilities

Global FinTech leader, Admirals, has improved its traders’ research capabilities as the result of a new partnership with TipRanks, the leading financial big data company, the companies announced today.

Thanks to the partnership, traders using Admirals’ website and mobile app can now access the analyst rating consensus and price targets of the stocks they are researching, making it easier for them to formulate data-driven decisions. For additional transparency, users can see how well analysts rank, based on their performance track records.

TipRanks gives retail investors access to institutional-grade tools with an easy-to-use interface. Admirals joins other leading global financial institutions, including Questrade, TD Bank, NASDAQ, TD Ameritrade, Santander, E*Trade, and CIBC, which integrate TipRanks tools onto their platforms to improve their users’ analysis.

“We are delighted to partner with Admirals, a global industry leader,” commented Uri Gruenbaum, CEO at TipRanks. He explained, “By making alternative data, such as analyst ratings, available to retail investors, Admirals is investing in their clients and providing them with the tools they need to improve their research power.”

“Our partnership with TipRanks celebrates another game-changer in the industry as we have taken a significant step in using insights from top analysts for the benefit of our users,” said Sergei Bogatenkov, the CEO of Admirals. “The pace we are witnessing today regarding the research quality and capabilities is incredible and we are proud to announce our alliance with the top player of the industry- TipRanks,” he added.

TipRanks’ integration within the Admirals mobile app and website would be introduced as widgets and their clients can expect to start making smart and data-driven decisions from early September.