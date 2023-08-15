A Special Message from TipRanks’ CEO about The Fly

Dear TipRanks User,

This has been an incredible year so far, for TipRanks and for our users. We have added many new capabilities based on your feedback and we have seen our usage rise like never before. Since the beginning of the year, we have added research tools and datasets for ETFs, Options, Crypto, Technical Analysis, and Advanced Charting, as well as more News and Analysis stories. We have even started supporting new markets such as Italy, Spain, France, Australia and Singapore. Our goal is still to level the playing field for retail investors and make sure that the Average Joe can access the same level of information as a Wall Street executive.

Access to News Before Everyone Else

One of the big advantages Institutional investors have is accessing news before retail investors do. They get their news through expensive, dedicated news services that have reporters in trading floors, banks and social media, who focus only on the real-time aspect. It can take seconds to minutes before these items appear on the mainstream media where you will finally be able to read it; this short period of time is when most of the profit is made. This means that if you hear about analyst upgrades, M&A deals, earnings, FDA approvals or other updates a few minutes after the institutional investors, you likely already missed the party.

What is TipRanks Doing about This Problem?

Since we specialize in analyzing the financial news websites around the world and even have our own news service, we noticed that there is one outstanding website that comes out with the news before everyone else, providing clear, short updates on all the major events that move the markets. We tested this service for almost two years, to see how consistent it was in explaining why stocks move before anyone else reports market-moving news about those stocks, and concluded that it is simply the fastest and most comprehensive news service that exists… and the name of this service is The Fly (also known as The Fly On the Wall).

Meet TheFly.com

The Fly was founded 25 years ago by Wall Street veterans and has a large team of analysts around the U.S. collecting and reporting data in real time. It serves thousands of portfolio managers and some of the largest data companies in the world, including Bloomberg and others. I am happy to share that in January 2023, TipRanks acquired TheFly, and now that we have been working together for the last six months, we want to introduce you to this unique service. The Fly gives you real-time updates that move the markets, before any other service out there (we invite you to test that).

Why Isn’t The Fly Integrated into TipRanks?

The Fly has a unique user experience, targeting day traders, institutional investors, and affluent investors who need an easy textual interface for taking immediate action. This is different than TipRanks, which focuses on the visualization and simplification of data. However… as a TipRanks subscriber, you now have a special 20% discount and a free trial. I am excited to offer you these two gifts, and I guarantee that you will be amazed by the speed and coverage of their updates. On The Fly, you will find all the market-related events you need to know about, before any other news service publishes them (including our own, which is on the top of the lists).

Let The Fly On The Wall work for you.



Sincerely,

Uri Gruenbaum

CEO, TipRanks