5 Top Sites for Recession-Resistant Stock Research

The best stock research site will facilitate choosing the right investments for your portfolio in tough economic times. In an economic recession, you have to be even more careful about the stocks you buy.

Recession-resistant stocks may be what you need in your portfolio when economic constraints loom. What are the top sites for recession-resistant stock research? In addition to your favorite site, TipRanks, we will look at several other websites you may use to research stocks before you buy.

What Are the Best Stocks to Buy During a Recession?

A recession is marked by widespread job losses and diminishing sales for businesses. As a result, stock prices can drop sharply during a recession as companies report weak sales and cut dividends.

A common reaction among investors fearing a looming recession is selling off stocks in their portfolio to hold on to cash. That can be a dangerous strategy, because you can miss out on rare opportunities that show up during market downturns for long-term investors. A better strategy is to pivot to defensive stocks.

In rough market conditions, Healthcare, Utility, and Consumer Goods businesses are usually the exception. They tend to do better than others even in tough economic times. As a results, investors hunt for recession-proof stocks in these sectors.

Here are some of the other steps you may want to take to invest successfully during a recession:

Avoid Growth Stocks for Now – For their lack of sound financials, growth companies can struggle or fail if a recession hits. Instead of growth stocks, seek out value stocks.

– For their lack of sound financials, growth companies can struggle or fail if a recession hits. Instead of growth stocks, seek out value stocks. Apply Dollar-Cost Averaging Strategy – In dollar-cost averaging, you invest a set amount of money regularly regardless of the market condition. In a recession, you can use that money to buy high-quality stocks cheaply.

– In dollar-cost averaging, you invest a set amount of money regularly regardless of the market condition. In a recession, you can use that money to buy high-quality stocks cheaply. Dividend Stocks Are Your Best Bet – Stocks with dividends are important to have in your portfolio, especially if a recession is looming. If a stock price drops, you can make up for that with the dividends you receive and maintain a healthy portfolio.

– Stocks with dividends are important to have in your portfolio, especially if a recession is looming. If a stock price drops, you can make up for that with the dividends you receive and maintain a healthy portfolio. Stay Calm and Look Ahead – Investors generally dread recessions, and many often panic and make the wrong moves. A cornerstone of successful long-term investing is sticking to your plan. If you have a well-diversified portfolio constructed to your risk profile, your investment should outlive a recession.

Choosing the Best Site for Recession-Resistant Stock Research

There are countless stock research platforms out there, but you need to select what is most suited for your needs. When it comes to investing, people’s financial goals and investing styles can vary significantly.

For example, while some might invest as a way of saving for a down payment for a house purchase, others may be trying to build retirement funds. Moreover, while some investors may be interested in frequently trading stocks, others may be looking to build long-term portfolios.

Regardless of your goal or style, you’ll need to research the market to identify investments that best suit your interest. As part of the investing due diligence, you will want to screen stocks to come up with a short list of potential investment targets. You may also want to analyze the stock’s fundamental and technical metrics and stay up-to-date with company, industry, and economic news.

We have built a list of some of the best sites for recession-resistant stock research:

TipRanks

The TipRanks stock research platform is built with the average investor in mind. Instead of overwhelming you with financial ratios and formulas, TipRanks gives you the most important financial information you need, providing sufficient detail to help you make the right choice of stocks to include in your portfolio.

To start with, TipRanks’ Smart Score tool shows you how likely a stock is to outperform or underperform market averages. If you’re seeking to beat the returns of the S&P 500, then look for stocks with the “Perfect 10” score.

Moreover, TipRanks provides important insights to help you to more easily decide where to invest. For example, you can view top performing hedge funds’ favorite stock picks and Wall Street analysts’ top recommendations.

Additionally, you can view the stock selection of the top-performing portfolios of retail investors like you. TipRanks also lets you quickly screen stocks according to dividend yields, price target upside potential, and/or analysts’ consensus ratings.

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance is another well-known investment research site. It has a stock screener tool that you can use to filter stocks to select the most suitable investments to suit your interest. In addition to accessing financial data for various companies, you can also see research reports and news updates on stocks, markets, and the economy.

While Yahoo Finance can be a great stock research service, navigating the site can feel overwhelming even to a professional investor. It is heavily loaded with information and data that you may struggle to figure out how to apply for your research.

Barron’s

Barron’s is an online investment website. Authors on the platform share investment ideas across stocks, bonds, funds, and more. The site is mostly focused on fundamental analysis of investments for long-term portfolios.

Every week, Barron’s publishes a list of the top five stock picks, based on research analyses of the businesses and the industry. While Barron’s target audience is primarily financial professionals, it can still be a good stock research site for the average investor. However, Barron’s has limited stock screening tools compared to TipRanks.

Kiplinger

The list of the top sites for recession-resistant stock research would be incomplete without the mention of Kiplinger. This personal finance website can also be of help if you’re researching stocks to buy for a recession portfolio.

The site shares information on investing ideas. You can learn about the best stocks to buy in various economic conditions. For example, you can find articles discussing the best defensive stocks to buy during a recession.

Moreover, Kiplinger publishes research reports on the best stocks to buy for dividends or growth.

StockTwits

This platform provides a space for investors to share and discuss investment ideas. It can be a good resource to help you learn what investors are saying and analyze market sentiment. StockTwits also gives you a view the trending stocks, most active stocks, and most tracked stocks. Moreover, you can see real-time price data.

Conclusion – What Is the Best Site for Recession-Resistant Stock Research?

With numerous stock research websites out there, which is the right one for you? Your research needs will influence which platform you choose. Most investment research sites out there will provide you with financial news, price data, and fundamental and technical metrics.

However, with additional insights such as hedge fund activity, insider trading, and blogger sentiment, you could have a much easier time finding the best stocks to buy for recession investing. TipRanks excels in providing stock research insights that go beyond the obvious, and it can help you navigate any market condition.

