Labor Trouble Brews at Pharmacies: CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) in Focus

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Labor Trouble Brews at Pharmacies: CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) in Focus
Market News

Labor Trouble Brews at Pharmacies: CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) in Focus

Story Highlights

Employees at multiple pharmacies are set to stage a three-day walkout, seeking better working conditions.

After significant labor actions at three of the biggest automakers in the U.S., employee walkouts are now coming at pharmacy majors CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and Rite Aid (OTC:RADCQ), according to Reuters.

Reportedly, thousands of pharmacists plan a three-day walkout, beginning today, to push for better working conditions and increased headcount at these healthcare giants.

This marks the third employee action in about a month, following a two-day strike by pharmacists at CVS stores in Kansas City. The striking employees are seeking better pay and relief from overwork stemming from understaffing at stores.

Meanwhile, CVS has noted that its leaders are engaged in a “continuous two-way dialogue” with pharmacists. It remains to be seen how future developments will unfold at the pharmacies after recent labor actions in Hollywood and Las Vegas.

Separately, CVS is slated to report third-quarter numbers on November 1. Analysts expect the company to post an EPS of $2.13 on revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter.  In the comparable year-ago period, CVS’ EPS of $2.09 comfortably outpaced estimates by $0.09.

Is CVS a Buy, Sell, or a Hold?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on CVS. The average CVS price target of $89.53 implies a 33.4% potential upside in the stock. That’s after a nearly 27.6% slide in the share price over the past 52 weeks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Earning ReleasesOptions Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 30 – November 03, 2023
4h ago
BP
ET
Is CVS a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs CVS a Buy, Before Earnings?
7h ago
CVS
Unusually active option classes on open October 20th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 20th
10d ago
AXP
CVS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >