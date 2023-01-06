Kura Sushi Leaves a Bad Taste with Investors

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Kura Sushi Leaves a Bad Taste with Investors

Sushi fans likely enjoy an occasional trip to Kura Sushi (NASDAQ:KRUS). If there’s one in the area, that is. However, investors were less than happy with Kura Sushi today, as it plunged throughout most of the Friday trading day.

The biggest problem for Kura Sushi was its earnings report. Kura Sushi posted a loss of $0.18 per share, which missed analysts’ estimates of -$0.16 per share. It also delivered disappointing revenue figures as well, posting just $39.3 million. This also proved a miss for the company. One of the major culprits behind the losses was an increase in costs as a percentage of sales. While comparable restaurant sales were up a healthy 6.9%, they simply couldn’t keep pace with the rising costs of literally everything else.

Nevertheless, Kura Sushi isn’t taking those price hikes lying down. It recently started offering a domestically-farmed fish known as “Ai Sumagatsuo,” otherwise known as “eastern little tuna” or “mackerel tuna.” It’s the third farmed species available on Kura Sushi’s menu, though it was only available in Japanese locations between December 2 and December 15. Using domestically-farmed fish, Kura Sushi notes, will help stabilize its purchasing costs and keep its supply stable as well.

While Kura Sushi eyes ways to recover, there’s one sector that’s less than pleased so far: hedge funds. Hedge funds recently turned Negative on Kura Sushi stock, dropping their holdings by 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge fund positions, in general, have been volatile for Kura Sushi, especially given that they added to their positions each of the three quarters preceding the latest drop.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi price target lowered to $53 from $70 at BMO Capital
The FlyKura Sushi price target lowered to $53 from $70 at BMO Capital
2d ago
KRUS
Kura Sushi reports Q1 EPS (21), consensus (18c)
KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
KRUS
More KRUS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi price target lowered to $53 from $70 at BMO Capital
The FlyKura Sushi price target lowered to $53 from $70 at BMO Capital
2d ago
KRUS
Kura Sushi reports Q1 EPS (21), consensus (18c)
The FlyKura Sushi reports Q1 EPS (21), consensus (18c)
3d ago
KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Press ReleasesKura Sushi USA Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
3d ago
KRUS
More KRUS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >