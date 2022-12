Food and drug stores operator The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has delivered better-than-estimated numbers for the third quarter.

Revenue rose 7.2% year-over-year to $34.2 billion, outperforming estimates by ~$280 million. EPS at $0.88 too, comfortably beat expectations by $0.06. This outperformance came on the back of gains in identical sales without fuel as well as digital sales.

The Street currently has a Hold rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $51.25.

