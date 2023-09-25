Krispy Kreme’s (NASDAQ: DNUT) New CEO to Takeover in 2024

Doughnut and coffeehouse chain Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) announced the appointment of Josh Charlesworth as President and CEO, effective January 1, 2024. Charlesworth joined the company in 2017 and served most recently as the company’s Global President and COO.

Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield, who has been Krispy Kreme’s President and CEO since 2017. Tattersfield will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor and be a significant investor in the company.

Tattersfield commented, “I couldn’t be happier to transition the CEO role to Josh. Josh’s shared passion for the brand, our Krispy Kremers, and freakin’ awesome doughnuts gives me the utmost confidence in our continued success and I look forward to watching all he’ll accomplish.”

Is Krispy Kreme Stock a Buy or Sell?

Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about DNUT stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds.