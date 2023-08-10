Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) Falls as Q2 Revenues Miss Estimates

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT), the doughnut and coffeehouse chain was down at the time of writing on Thursday even as the company’s adjusted earnings declined year-over-year by $0.01 to $0.07 per share in the second quarter, but were in-line with Street estimates.

The company’s revenues grew 9% year-over-year to $408.9 million in the second quarter but fell short of consensus estimates of $410.75 million.

Looking forward, in FY23, Krispy Kreme has projected net revenues in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion while adjusted earnings are likely to be between $0.31 and $0.34 per share.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about DNUT stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and five Holds.