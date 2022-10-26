Kraft Heinz Serves Q3 Beat

Food and beverage products provider The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has reported better than expected numbers for the third quarter.

Revenue increased 2.8% year-over-year to $6.5 billion, outperforming estimates by $210 million. EPS at $0.63 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.07.

Looking ahead, the company expects a strong performance for 2022 and has reiterated its projection of a high single-digit growth in net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing between $5.9 billion and $6 billion. This is an upward revision to the lower end over the previous estimate in the range of $5.8 billion and $6 billion.

Moreover, the company has also declared a $0.40 quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 30 to investors of record on November 25.

