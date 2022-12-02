Know Who to Follow! Here are the Top 10 Analysts of November 2022, According to TipRanks

November was a good month for stocks, which remained under pressure throughout this year due to macro and geopolitical concerns. The NASDAQ Composite Index rose 4.4%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 4.8% as inflation continued to ease and U.S. Fed chair Jerome Powell signaled a moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes.

Surprisingly, Chinese stocks like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) made a strong comeback, rising about 53% and 38%, respectively, in November. Also, semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) increased by 25% and 29%, respectively. Meanwhile, the basic materials sector recovered, with the iShares US Basic Materials ETF gaining about 12%.

However, on a year-to-date basis, stocks in the energy space continued to outpace other sectors. Some analysts who recommended these stocks have outperformed and generated significant returns.

With this backdrop, let’s take a look at November’s top ten analysts on TipRanks’ Experts Center, who exude a high success rate on calls and generate impressive returns.

Vincent Lovaglio, an equity research analyst at Mizuho Securities, specializes in companies from the Energy sector’s Exploration and Production (E&P) businesses.

Lovaglio ranks #1 out of the 8,142 analysts tracked on TipRanks. What’s more, he takes the third spot amongst the entire universe of 24,385 experts in the TipRanks database.

The five-star analyst has an overall success rate of 90% and generated an average return per transaction of 46.40% in one year.

To date, his best rating has been on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK), a Texas-based oil and natural gas company. Lovaglio generated a stellar 269.80% return on his Buy recommendation on CRK stock between April 20, 2021, and April 20, 2022.

Dan Payne is the Managing Director of the National Bank. Payne is an expert in covering Basic Materials companies in the U.S. and Canadian markets. Payne ranks #2 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #7 among the overall Experts in the TipRanks database.

Payne has an overall success rate of 81% and has generated an average return per transaction of an impressive 70.70% during the past year.

The five-star analyst’s best rating has been a Buy call on Canadian-based Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF). Payne generated a massive 372.70% return on BIREF stock from October 6, 2020, to October 6, 2021.

John Freeman, Managing Director of Raymond James, heads the Exploration and Production (E&P) sector and the firm’s commodity research. The five-star analyst ranks #3 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #13 amongst the overall Experts.

Freeman has an overall success rate of 70%. Through his calls, Freeman has generated an average return per call of 42.10% during the past year.

The analyst generated a gigantic 738.10% return on his Buy call on hydrocarbon exploration company Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) between October 23, 2020, to October 23, 2021.

Quinn Bolton of Needham & Co. Bolton is a CFA holder specializing in U.S.-based communication integrated circuits (ICs) and consumer semiconductor companies (technology sector). The five-star analyst ranks #4 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #19 amongst the overall Experts.

Bolton has an overall success rate of 69% and generated a 36.60% average return per rating in the past year.

Bolton’s Buy call on Acm Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) earned him a 608.40% return between the periods of August 19, 2019 and August 19, 2020. ACMR engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment.

Colin Rusch is the Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, and Head of Oppenheimer and Co’s Sustainable Growth & Resource Optimization franchise. Rusch bags the fifth position on the TipRanks analyst’s list and ranks #22 amongst the overall Experts.

The five-star analyst has a 57% overall success rate. Rusch has generated an average return per transaction of 52.80% in the past year through his calls.

Rusch’s best call has been on Canada-based Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT). The company engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. His Buy call on WPRT generated a solid 800% return from March 18, 2020, to March 18, 2021.

Lee Krowl from Park Presidio ranks #6 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #23 among the overall Experts in the TipRanks database. The analyst has a 63% overall success rate. Further, Krowl has generated an average return per transaction of 115.20% in the past year.

To date, Krowl’s best call has been on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS). His Buy call on APPS generated a stellar 800% return from May 28, 2020, to May 28, 2021.

Sharing the sixth spot with Lee Krowl is Nitin Kumar, a senior research analyst from Mizuho Securities. Kumar is an expert in tracking the U.S. oil and gas sector. The analyst boasts a success rate of 92% and has generated a 50.60% average return per call in the past year.

Kumar’s Buy call on Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE:AR) has earned him a considerable return of 245.50% between August 23, 2021, to August 23, 2022.

#7 Scott Hanold (RBC Capital Markets)

Scott Hanold, Managing Director of Energy Research at RBC Capital Markets, ranks #7 on TipRanks’ list of analysts and #25 amongst the overall Experts. Hanold scores an overall success rate of 70%. The five-star analyst has generated an average return per call of 34.40% in the past year.

Hanold’s best rating has been a Buy call on the oil and gas company Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR). The analyst generated an impressive 389.10% return on MTDR stock between October 01, 2020, to October 01, 2021.

Mark Lipacis, Managing Director of Jefferies, specializes in Semiconductors, Semiconductor Capital Equipment, and Technology stocks. The five-star analyst ranks #8 on the TipRanks analyst’s list and #26 amongst the overall Experts.

Lipacis has a 71% overall success rate. The analyst has generated an average return per transaction of 28.70% in one year through his calls. To date, Lipacis’ best rating has been a Buy call on Nvidia that generated an impressive 374.80% return from February 28, 2016, to February 08, 2017.

Leo Mariani is the Managing Director and Senior Energy analyst at MKM Partners. Mariani ranks #9 on the TipRanks analyst’s list. The five-star analyst enjoys an overall 68% success rate. Also, his calls have earned an average return per transaction of 35.80% in the past year.

Mariani earned a massive 800% return on his Buy call on Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR) between October 20, 2020 and October 20, 2021.

Jason Seidl from Cowen covers the air freight & surface transportation sector. Seidl ranks #10 on the TipRanks analyst’s list. The five-star analyst enjoys an overall 72% success rate. Also, his calls have earned an average return per transaction of 24.70% in one year.

Seidl earned a solid 327.70% return on his Buy call on Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from May 07, 2020, to May 07, 2021.

Ending Thoughts

Investors may follow top analysts’ views to make informed investment decisions. These top analysts have generated significant returns from their recommendations. Moreover, each analyst has an excellent success rate. TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns. We will come back soon with the top ten analysts’ picks for December.

