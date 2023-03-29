Kingsoft Cloud Surges 20.8% on Solid Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Kingsoft Cloud Surges 20.8% on Solid Earnings

Chinese tech stock Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) made quite a splash in Wednesday’s trading. Investors sent it up over 20%, thanks in large part to a terrific earnings report. Both results and guidance turned out to be a lot better than expected and gave investors hope going forward.

On the surface, the earnings report might not seem that great. Kingsoft Cloud posted a loss of $0.02 for earnings per share and posted $308.97 million in revenue. That by itself was a mixed bag; while it beat analyst projections of $299.9 million, it was down 19.9% against the same time last year.

However, its EPS of -$0.02 was much better than the expectation of -$0.29. Its Q1-2023 outlook was bright as well. Kingsoft Cloud plans to bring in between 1.85 billion yuan (roughly $268.62 million) and 2.05 billion yuan (roughly $297.66 million). Expectations fell about in the middle of that, with analysts looking for 1.99 billion yuan (roughly $288.95 million USD).

Kingsoft’s Public Cloud Service unit pulled in lots of revenue, 1.34 billion yuan by itself, to be exact. Another 785.9 million yuan came in from its Enterprise Cloud Services operations. It wasn’t all good news, though; gross billings were down 20.7%, reports noted, and the Public Cloud Service total was actually down 12.2% against this time last year.

A look at the last five days in trading on Kingsoft shows the difference that the earnings report really made. The four days leading up to it were erratic, slightly skewing downward. But the morning of March 29 hit, the earnings report followed, and Kingsoft shot up hard, reaching a new 52-week high in the process.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesKingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
10h ago
KC
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
KC
Kingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2023
KC
More KC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Press ReleasesKingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
10h ago
KC
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. (KC) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
2d ago
KC
Kingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2023
Press ReleasesKingsoft Cloud to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 29, 2023
14d ago
KC
More KC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >