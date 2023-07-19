Kim Kardashian’s Clothing Line Raises Money at $4B Valuation

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

Kim Kardashian’s Clothing Line Raises Money at $4B Valuation

For those who follow celebrities, Kim Kardashian might be one of the most enduring celebrity moguls around. She’s recently come off a new funding round for her clothing line, Skims, and is planning to get hands on her beauty line, which she previously sold to Coty (NYSE:COTY). But will she be able to pull it off? The success of the clothing line suggests a possibility.

While Kim Kardashian’s Skims line isn’t publicly-traded, it’s raised some impressive numbers, particularly with its latest fundraising round. Said round pulled in a hefty $270 million, which—according to the New York Times—brings the total value of Skims up to $4 billion. That’s up from the $3.2 billion it carried last year. Skims, a line of shapewear designed to help people wear tighter clothes, also offers swimwear and, in a bit of twist, loungewear as well.

Kardashian is also working to get her beauty products company SKKN back under her control, despite selling it off to Coty just last year. She may be able to pull it off, too; she sold her stake for $200 million, which valued the brand at about $1 billion previously. However, SKKN’s interest—based on trend data from Google—has been in decline for some time. Kardashian may be able to make a case that Coty should divest a failing brand.

Analysts, however, are divided on Coty. With seven Buy ratings and five Holds, it’s considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. Meanwhile, with an average price target of $13.44, Coty stock offers investors an upside potential of 9.18%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on COTY

Coty committed to divest remaining stake in Wella by CY25
The FlyCoty committed to divest remaining stake in Wella by CY25
1d ago
COTY
Coty to sell 3.6% of Wella stake to IGF Wealth Management for $150M
COTY
Kim Kardashian Looking to Buyback SKKN Stake from Coty
COTY
More COTY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on COTY

Coty committed to divest remaining stake in Wella by CY25
The FlyCoty committed to divest remaining stake in Wella by CY25
1d ago
COTY
Coty to sell 3.6% of Wella stake to IGF Wealth Management for $150M
The FlyCoty to sell 3.6% of Wella stake to IGF Wealth Management for $150M
1d ago
COTY
Kim Kardashian Looking to Buyback SKKN Stake from Coty
Market NewsKim Kardashian Looking to Buyback SKKN Stake from Coty
7d ago
COTY
More COTY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >