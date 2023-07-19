Kim Kardashian’s Clothing Line Raises Money at $4B Valuation

For those who follow celebrities, Kim Kardashian might be one of the most enduring celebrity moguls around. She’s recently come off a new funding round for her clothing line, Skims, and is planning to get hands on her beauty line, which she previously sold to Coty (NYSE:COTY). But will she be able to pull it off? The success of the clothing line suggests a possibility.

While Kim Kardashian’s Skims line isn’t publicly-traded, it’s raised some impressive numbers, particularly with its latest fundraising round. Said round pulled in a hefty $270 million, which—according to the New York Times—brings the total value of Skims up to $4 billion. That’s up from the $3.2 billion it carried last year. Skims, a line of shapewear designed to help people wear tighter clothes, also offers swimwear and, in a bit of twist, loungewear as well.

Kardashian is also working to get her beauty products company SKKN back under her control, despite selling it off to Coty just last year. She may be able to pull it off, too; she sold her stake for $200 million, which valued the brand at about $1 billion previously. However, SKKN’s interest—based on trend data from Google—has been in decline for some time. Kardashian may be able to make a case that Coty should divest a failing brand.

Analysts, however, are divided on Coty. With seven Buy ratings and five Holds, it’s considered a Moderate Buy by analyst consensus. Meanwhile, with an average price target of $13.44, Coty stock offers investors an upside potential of 9.18%.

