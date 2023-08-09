Killer Earnings Report Sends Celsius Holding (NASDAQ:CELH) Spiking

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Killer Earnings Report Sends Celsius Holding (NASDAQ:CELH) Spiking
Market News

Killer Earnings Report Sends Celsius Holding (NASDAQ:CELH) Spiking

Story Highlights

Celsius Holdings shares blast up as the latest earnings report blows analyst expectations away.

Sometimes a great earnings report is all a stock needs to surge. For beverage stock Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), it was indeed all that was needed. And surge it did; Celsius was up nearly 20% in the closing minutes of Wednesday’s trading session.

Celsius Holdings indeed had quite a solid round of earnings. The $0.52 it posted in earnings per share was better than double analyst projections that called for $0.24 per share. And, its revenue figures did roughly as well as earnings. It posted $326 million in revenue, which beat analyst projections calling for $277.19 million. Further, that $326 million also handily beat the figures from 2022’s second quarter, as they were 111.7% higher this time than last.

Celsius benefited from several helpful market conditions. First, it had lower costs for packaging and raw materials, which is a thing you hardly ever hear about any more. Second, Celsius improved its waste and scrap figures, making sure it didn’t need to buy much more of that packaging and those raw materials than was strictly necessary. Plus, as cited by John Fieldly, Celsius’ CEO, PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ:PEP) distribution network proved a huge hit in terms of getting Celsius product on shelves. Several new merchandising deals with wholesale operations like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) also helped drive upward momentum.

However, this picture is somewhat marred by insider trading figures out of Celsius Holdings. Insiders sold over $52.7 million worth of Celsius Holdings shares in the last three months. That’s enough to pitch insider confidence figures down into the “Very Negative” category.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on PEP

TRxADE HEALTH appoints Fisher as COO, Bortone as CI&FTO
The FlyTRxADE HEALTH appoints Fisher as COO, Bortone as CI&FTO
6d ago
PEP
MEDS
SodaStream announces corporate power purchase pact with Enlight Renewable
PEP
ENLT
Celsius Holdings price target raised to $165 from $155 at Stifel
PEP
CELH
More PEP Latest News >

More News & Analysis on PEP

TRxADE HEALTH appoints Fisher as COO, Bortone as CI&FTO
The FlyTRxADE HEALTH appoints Fisher as COO, Bortone as CI&FTO
6d ago
PEP
MEDS
SodaStream announces corporate power purchase pact with Enlight Renewable
The FlySodaStream announces corporate power purchase pact with Enlight Renewable
8d ago
PEP
ENLT
Celsius Holdings price target raised to $165 from $155 at Stifel
The FlyCelsius Holdings price target raised to $165 from $155 at Stifel
9d ago
PEP
CELH
More PEP Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >