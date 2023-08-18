Keysight (NYSE: KEYS) Plunges as Q4 Outlook Misses the Mark

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) plummeted at the time of writing on Friday after the company’s outlook left investors disappointed. Looking forward, in fiscal Q4, Keysight expects revenues to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $1.39 billion. Adjusted earnings in the fiscal fourth quarter are forecasted to be in the range of $1.83 to $1.89, lower than Street estimates of $2 per share.

In FY23, KEYS has projected revenue of $5.45 billion versus Street estimates of $5.55 billion. Earnings are expected to be $8.19 per share (at the midpoint of its guidance) as compared to analysts’ estimates of $8.17 per share.

The company reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.19 per share, up by 8.95% year-over-year and beating Street estimates of $1.95 per share.

The manufacturer of electronics test and measurement equipment saw its revenues remain flat in Q3 at $1.38 billion while analysts had forecast revenues of $1.37 billion.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about KEYS stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys and three Holds each.