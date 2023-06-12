KeyCorp Slides after Depressing CFO Statement

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

KeyCorp Slides after Depressing CFO Statement

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had some trouble kicking off the new week, and that trouble continued well into Monday afternoon’s trading as well. Down significantly but off its lows by afternoon, KeyCorp lost ground following some disheartening statements from the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Clark Khayat.

The problem—Khayat explained at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference—was that net interest income was going to be lower than previously anticipated. A combination of “…funding mix and deposit cost pressures” was going to hit the net interest income figure particularly hard. Previously, KeyBank expected a loss of 4% to 5%, as established back during the first quarter earnings call. Now, KeyBank looks for a loss of 12%, which is between two to three times what was originally projected.

In what may be a move to try and ameliorate that potential plunge afoot, earlier reports from Market Screener noted that KeyCorp registered plans for “potential securities offerings” with the SEC. The filing includes “…the potential sale from time to time of various securities by the company or by some security holders.” This includes common and preferred shares, along with debt securities and other instruments. Trying to take on new sales possibilities may help reduce the impact of the net interest income losses ahead.

Even with this rough patch, analysts are still largely behind KeyBank. With eight Buy ratings, four Holds, and one Sell, KeyBank stock is considered a Moderate Buy. Further, it offers its investors 42.53% upside potential thanks to its average price target of $14.46 per share.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on KEY

New York City Commission Will Halt Deposits at Capital One, KeyCorp
Market NewsNew York City Commission Will Halt Deposits at Capital One, KeyCorp
17d ago
COF
KEY
Western Alliance Leads Bank Stocks Higher after Deposit Increase
CMA
KEY
KEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS
KEY
More KEY Latest News >

More News & Analysis on KEY

New York City Commission Will Halt Deposits at Capital One, KeyCorp
Market NewsNew York City Commission Will Halt Deposits at Capital One, KeyCorp
17d ago
COF
KEY
Western Alliance Leads Bank Stocks Higher after Deposit Increase
Market NewsWestern Alliance Leads Bank Stocks Higher after Deposit Increase
26d ago
CMA
KEY
KEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS
Press ReleasesKEYCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMMON SHARES AND PREFERRED STOCKS
1M ago
KEY
More KEY Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >