‘Jump the Gun,’ Says TD Cowen About Nvidia Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
‘Jump the Gun,’ Says TD Cowen About Nvidia Stock
Market News

‘Jump the Gun,’ Says TD Cowen About Nvidia Stock

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings less than a month ago; it’s more than another month until the fiscal Q1 2025 earnings report comes due (on May 22).

Despite the distant date, however, TD Cowen’s 5-star analyst, Matthew Ramsay, felt confident enough to put out one of the earliest Q1 previews around.

So what’s the Tl;dr? According to Ramsay, who’s ranked in the top 1% of the Street’s stock pros, the good times are going to keep on rolling for Nvidia as we roll into Nvidia’s version of “fiscal 2025” (which everyone else calls calendar year 2024).

In a nutshell, Ramsay says Nvidia is quite simply his “top pick” in semiconductors, with an $1,100 price target and a “buy” rating – and AI, of course, is the reason. (To watch Ramsay’s track record, click here)

“Checks continue to indicate strong demand” for Nvidia’s market-dominating artificial intelligence chips, even as the company increases its ability to supply that demand through (calendar years) 2024 and into 2025. In the near term, the analyst says fiscal Q1 2025 should see Nvidia produce total revenue of $24.8 billion, of which a staggering $21.3 billion (86%) will come from the datacenter (which at this point means basically the AI chip) division. Assuming this is the right revenue number, it will equal 245% year-over-year growth, and 12% sequential, quarter-over-quarter growth.

Looking just a little bit further down the road, Ramsay further predicts that Nvidia will grow its revenues to $27.2 billion in Q2, with AI sales of $23.4 billion maintaining their proportion of the total – about 86%.

Now admittedly, that Q2 forecast does suggest a bit of a slowdown in Nvidia’s AI business (10% sequential growth, versus 12% growth in Q1). Not to worry, though. Dismissing concerns that Nvidia might need to pause to “digest” some of its growth this year, Ramsay argues that the technological advancement of Nvidia’s new “Blackwell” chips – four times faster than the current H100 line on large language model training functions, and as much as 30 times faster on inference functions (i.e. answering questions) – is such that Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips remains unchallenged.

The bigger question, then, isn’t so much whether Nvidia’s chips are good enough to sustain the momentum, but rather whether artificial intelligence itself is important enough to tech companies to continue fueling “insatiable demand” – and sky-high profit margins – for AI chips?

But again, Ramsay is unconcerned. “All signs continue to point up,” reassures the analyst. “We are [still] in the early innings” of this AI revolution, and Ramsay doesn’t see any risk of revenue growth even beginning to plateau before 2026 at the earliest. (By which time, by the way, Ramsay thinks Nvidia will be earning an astounding $31 per share or more). And this should mean that investors in Nvidia can expect to see “strong, sustained, above-peer growth across a widening set of verticals” for at least the next three years.

Assuming Ramsay’s right in his predictions, Nvidia investors shouldn’t be in any hurry to sell this long-term winner.

The rest of the Street has no doubts concerning Nvidia’s long term prospects, either. A Strong Buy consensus rating is backed by 39 Buys and just 2 Holds. The average price target stands at $1,004.92, and implies possible upside of ~32% over the next year. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >