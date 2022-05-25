Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Karora Resources De-Risks Growth Plans Through New Acquisition

Story Highlights

Karora’s acquisition reduces the risks associated with the company’s growth plans. However, insider actions don’t appear to align with analysts’ overall sentiment.

In this article:

Karora Resources (TSE: KRR) is a gold exploration and production company. Its two primary gold-producing operations are its 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville Gold Operations, both located in Western Australia.

The stock has performed well year-to-date, up 22% despite its recent pullback. With growth plans to increase gold production to between 185,000 and 205,000 ounces by 2024, Karora stock has the potential to continue rewarding shareholders if gold prices remain favorable.

In pursuit of its growth targets, Karora has announced that it will acquire the Lakewood Gold Mill for approximately A$80 million. The price will be paid with A$70 million in cash and A$10 million in Karora shares.

The company believes that the acquisition will provide immediate strategic and operating benefits. In addition, management claims that it will de-risk its growth plans by eliminating the schedule and construction risks associated with a significant expansion. In today’s inflationary environment, it appears to be a sensible move to simply acquire a functioning mill as opposed to building from scratch.

Insider Transactions

Insiders were very active two months ago, with a wave of selling. Although insider selling in itself is not a bad thing, ideally, investors would like to see insiders buy shares because it demonstrates confidence in the business. However, many insiders, including the company’s CEO, offloaded millions of dollars worth of shares.

As you can see from the image above, the insider confidence signal is very negative, which is much below the sector average that is leaning towards the positive side.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, Karora has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Karora price target of C$7.13 implies 46.7% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of C$7 per share to a high of C$7.25 per share.

Final Thoughts

The company’s move to acquire the Lakewood Gold Mill appears to be a good move for expanding production instead of building from scratch. Although insiders have been selling, analysts still have a favorable view of the company and see significant upside potential.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY

Latest News Feed

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
SKYT
TCMD
Eyeing Growth, General Mills Divests Helper & Suddenly Units
GIS
Best Buy Posts In-Line Q1 Earnings, Weak Projections
BBY
Diana Shipping Post Q1 Revenue Beat & Hikes Dividend by 25%
Citigroup Seeks Deutsche Bank’s Mexico Unit to Escape Bureaucracy?
C
DB
Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?
DASH
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY