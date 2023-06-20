JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Ties with Epstein Revealed in Internal Review

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Ties with Epstein Revealed in Internal Review

Story Highlights

JPMorgan is haunted by the Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits. On one hand, the bank is engaged in a case with the U.S. Virgin Islands while simultaneously filing a lawsuit against former employee Jes Staley for his connection with Epstein.

There seems to be no respite for American bank JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case. Per a WSJ report, an internal review conducted and concluded in 2019 showed that Epstein was closely connected with ex-employee Jes Staley during his tenure at the bank. The existence of numerous emails and personal meetings between the two individuals serves as evidence supporting the allegations made by several women regarding JPM’s involvement in Epstein’s wrongdoing. JPMorgan is also suing Staley in a separate case for misleading the bank and for being accused of sexual assault by an Epstein accuser in one of the bank’s lawsuits.

Further Findings of the Report

Within the 22-page report, references are made to instances where Epstein provided business advice to Staley and extended invitations for meetings with foreign government officials. Some correspondences show Epstein assisted Staley in personal matters, such as helping with his daughter’s admission to a Ph.D. program at Columbia University. Despite Epstein’s known misdemeanors, he remained a client at JPM both before and after 2008, when he was convicted of imploring a minor to engage in prostitution.  

JPMorgan is currently fighting a lawsuit with the U.S. Virgin Islands that accuses JPM of ignoring Epstein’s immoral behavior because he bought in so much business and clients to the bank. The report could be made public in the Virgin Islands case and weaken the bank’s stance. Also, recently, the bank settled (paying $290 million) a lawsuit initiated by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, who claimed JPMorgan knowingly benefited from and aided Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. 

Will JPMorgan Stock Go Up?

Recently, UBS analyst Daniele Brupbacher reiterated a Buy rating on JPM with a price target of $157 (9.6% upside potential). Overall, on TipRanks, the average JPMorgan Chase price target of $161.44 implies the stock has the potential to go up by 12.7% in the next 12 months.

Further, out of the top 12 analysts who recently rated JPM stock, nine have given it a Buy rating, and three have given the stock a Hold rating.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan alleges Frank founder told staff to alter user numbers, FT reports
The FlyJPMorgan alleges Frank founder told staff to alter user numbers, FT reports
4d ago
JPM
UBS cutting ties with Odey Asset Management, FT reports
GS
JPM
Altisource Asset Management says it has had no known interactions with Epstein
JPM
AAMC
More JPM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan alleges Frank founder told staff to alter user numbers, FT reports
The FlyJPMorgan alleges Frank founder told staff to alter user numbers, FT reports
4d ago
JPM
UBS cutting ties with Odey Asset Management, FT reports
The FlyUBS cutting ties with Odey Asset Management, FT reports
6d ago
GS
JPM
Altisource Asset Management says it has had no known interactions with Epstein
The FlyAltisource Asset Management says it has had no known interactions with Epstein
7d ago
JPM
AAMC
More JPM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >