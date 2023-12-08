Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Takes a Dive As Q4 Loss Surprises Investors

Shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT), a provider of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, crashed in pre-market trading after its Q4 results left investors disappointed. The company swung to a loss in the fourth quarter with a loss of $1.56 per share as compared to earnings of $0.95 per share in the same period last year. This loss was wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.32 per share.

The company’s sales more than halved in Fiscal Q4 to $96.3 million, far below analysts’ estimates of $121.0 million.

Helen Johnson-Leipold, Johnson Outdoors’ Chairman and CEO commented, “The end of the elevated pandemic-driven demand of the past few years, combined with higher inventory levels at retail, resulted in lower sales and profits for our 2023 fiscal year.”

The company’s management added that its fourth quarter was “particularly impacted by significantly slower demand.” While the company did not issue an outlook for FY24, it stated that in FY24, it was “working hard to outperform the challenging marketplace and improving our profitability profile.”

How Has JOUT Stock Performed This Year?

While no analysts have covered JOUT stock over the past three months, it has not performed well this year. JOUT stock has declined by more than 15% year-to-date.