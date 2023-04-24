Johnson & Johnson Eyes 40B Valuation for its Consumer Health Unit

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Johnson & Johnson Eyes 40B Valuation for its Consumer Health Unit

Story Highlights

JNJ is on track to complete the separation of its Consumer Health business, Kenvue, in 2023. It plans to start a roadshow to pitch for the shares of Kenvue.

For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2023 will mark a turning point as the company completes the separation of its Consumer Health business, Kenvue. Reportedly, JNJ eyes a $40 billion valuation for Kenvue. 

During the Q4 2022 conference call, JNJ’s CEO Joaquin Duato said that the company has started to operate its consumer business “as a company within a company” and filed for an IPO. Progressing on the separation and IPO listing, the company will start a roadshow to pitch for the shares of Kenvue to raise funds.   

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Kenvue could start meeting investors as early as Monday to raise $3.5 billion or more at a valuation of approximately $40 billion. Upon listing, Kenvue would trade under the ticker KVUE. 

JNJ’s Consumer Health business delivered revenues of $14.95 billion in 2022. The segment owns the famous brand Band-Aid and makes well-known over-the-counter medicines and skin and baby care products. 

Whether Kenvue’s IPO becomes a success or fails to raise the target amount due to economic uncertainty remains a wait-and-watch story. Meanwhile, JNJ continues to crush analysts’ earnings estimates. Let’s look at what Wall Street analysts recommend for JNJ stock.

What’s the Prediction for JNJ Stock?

The ongoing weakness in LOE (Loss of Exclusivity) products could continue negatively impacting JNJ’s short-term financials. JNJ stock has received five Buy and 12 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Analysts’ average price target of $179.95 implies 10.61% upside potential.

While analysts are cautiously optimistic, hedge funds and insiders sold JNJ stock in the past quarter. Meanwhile, the stock sports a Neutral Smart Score of seven. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JNJ

Legend Biotech Blasts Up on Cancer Data
Market NewsLegend Biotech Blasts Up on Cancer Data
3d ago
JNJ
LEGN
J&J granted marketing authorization for Akeega in Europe
JNJ
MeiraGTx announces upcoming presentations at ARVO 2023 meeting
JNJ
MGTX
More JNJ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JNJ

Legend Biotech Blasts Up on Cancer Data
Market NewsLegend Biotech Blasts Up on Cancer Data
3d ago
JNJ
LEGN
J&J granted marketing authorization for Akeega in Europe
The FlyJ&J granted marketing authorization for Akeega in Europe
3d ago
JNJ
MeiraGTx announces upcoming presentations at ARVO 2023 meeting
The FlyMeiraGTx announces upcoming presentations at ARVO 2023 meeting
3d ago
JNJ
MGTX
More JNJ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >