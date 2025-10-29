Why Is Joby Aviation Stock (JOBY) Trending Higher Today?

Joby Aviation (JOBY) shares are trending higher today after the electric air-taxi company announced a new partnership with Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia selected Joby as its exclusive aviation launch partner for the IGX Thor platform, which is powered by its new Blackwell chip design.

The IGX Thor system is built to power “physical AI,” helping machines see and react to the real world in real time. For Joby, the deal adds strong computing power to its Superpilot flight system, designed to make flying safer and more independent.

Joby Moves Closer to Autonomous Flight Approval

Joby will use Nvidia’s hardware to speed up work on Superpilot, its own flight automation system. The technology is built to handle key parts of flight — from takeoff to landing — with little pilot control.

Nvidia’s platform meets top safety standards, allowing Joby to aim for certifiable autonomy across both defense and commercial aircraft. This marks an important step as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) develops new rules to guide the use of autonomous flight in U.S. skies.

Investors Cheer Nvidia Partnership, but Challenges Remain

The news sparked strong investor interest, sending Joby Aviation shares higher after the announcement. Traders viewed the deal as a major vote of confidence from one of the world’s leading AI companies.

Even so, Joby is still in the early stages of its journey. Its aircraft is not yet fully certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and mass production is still ahead. Still, teaming up with Nvidia gives Joby a real advantage as it works to bring safe, autonomous flight closer to reality.

Is JOBY a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, JOBY stock has received a Hold rating based on one Buy, four Hold, and one Sell recommendation. The average JOBY stock price target is $15.25, implying a 2.31% downside from the current price.

