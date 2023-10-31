JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Plummets on Big Q3 Miss

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Plummets on Big Q3 Miss
Market News

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) Plummets on Big Q3 Miss

Story Highlights

JetBlue’s third-quarter results fell short of expectations amid an overall difficult operating environment.

Shares of air carrier JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) plunged nearly 8% in the pre-market session today after its third-quarter EPS of -$0.39 lagged expectations by $0.14. In sync, revenue declined by 8.2% year-over-year to $2.35 billion, missing estimates by $30 million.

JetBlue’s third-quarter quarter was characterized by an adverse impact from weather events and higher fuel prices. While the company increased its system capacity by 7.1%, operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM ex-fuel) inched up by 5.9% over the year-ago period.

Amid a difficult operating environment, JBLU expects cost savings of nearly $70 million from its structural cost program this year. The savings run-rate from the program is expected to further rise to $150 million to $200 million through 2024.

While travel demand is expected to tick higher during the fourth-quarter holidays, the industry is facing challenges from overall capacity outstripping domestic demand during off-peak travel periods. Amid this dynamic, JBLU expects revenue in the fourth quarter to decline by between 10.5% and 6.5%, with EPS ranging between -$0.55 and -$0.35.

However, for Fiscal year 2023, JBLU expects revenue growth to be between 3% and 5%, alongside an EPS range between -$0.65 and -$0.45.

What Is the Target Price for JBLU Stock?

Overall, the Street has a Hold consensus rating on JetBlue. The average JBLU price target of $5.75 implies a 36.9% potential upside. That’s after a nearly 48% slide in the share price over the past year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Spirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE) Falls as Merger Dream Fades Away
Market NewsSpirit Airlines Stock (NYSE:SAVE) Falls as Merger Dream Fades Away
7h ago
JBLU
SAVE
Is JBLU a Buy, Before Earnings?
Pre-EarningsIs JBLU a Buy, Before Earnings?
2d ago
JBLU
U.S. Airlines criticize Congress bill on credit-card fees, BI reports
The FlyU.S. Airlines criticize Congress bill on credit-card fees, BI reports
5d ago
V
MA
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >