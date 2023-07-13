JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Unveils New AI Tool for Enterprise Use

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Unveils New AI Tool for Enterprise Use

Story Highlights

JD.com has joined other domestic players in the AI race with the launch of its large language model, called ChatRhino, for use by enterprise clients.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) recently made considerable progress in the artificial intelligence (AI) space by introducing a large language model (LLM) named ChatRhino for enterprise use. Initially, the ChatRhino model will be deployed within JD.com’s E-commerce, Logistics, and marketing units.

The company aims to offer ChatRhino to its enterprise clients beginning in the first half of 2024. Furthermore, the company has plans to launch another LLM platform for its developers, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming month.

Earlier this year, JD also disclosed plans to launch ChatJD, an AI product with a focus on industrial applications, specifically in retail and finance. With this product, JD.com aims to leverage AI technology to enhance various aspects of content creation and enable seamless communication between humans and computers.

U.S.-China AI Race

JD.com remains engaged in fierce competition with domestic rivals like Alibaba Group (BABA), which recently launched its own ChatGPT-style technology called Tongyi Qianwen. Similarly, Baidu (BIDU), a prominent Chinese search giant, introduced its AI chatbot named Ernie Bot in March 2023. These developments highlight the ongoing race among Chinese tech companies to leverage AI technologies.

However, there is a bigger race that is ongoing between two of the world’s largest economies: the United States and China. OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch has triggered an AI frenzy, prompting substantial investments in the development of AI tools by tech companies.

This race reflects the potential of AI and the desire of these countries to lead in this field. It is worth highlighting that China is planning to mandate license applications for all companies working with generative AI. By implementing this measure, China aims to foster innovation while ensuring that AI technology is developed and used in a responsible manner.

Is JD Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Currently, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on JD stock. This is based on 13 Buy and three Hold recommendations. The average price target of $59.58 implies 59.26% upside potential from the current level. The stock is down about 34% so far in 2023.

As per TipRanks data, the most accurate and profitable analyst for JD.com is Nomura analyst Jialong Shi. Copying the analyst’s trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 50% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 20.04% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on JD

Chinese Stocks Fall as Macro Concerns Remain
Market NewsChinese Stocks Fall as Macro Concerns Remain
3d ago
JD
PDD
Leicester City FC, JD Sports colluded to restrict competition, says U.K.’s CMA
JD
U.S.-China Trade War Worsens: Beijing Restricts Export of 2 Critical Metals
JD
MU
More JD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JD

Chinese Stocks Fall as Macro Concerns Remain
Market NewsChinese Stocks Fall as Macro Concerns Remain
3d ago
JD
PDD
Leicester City FC, JD Sports colluded to restrict competition, says U.K.’s CMA
The FlyLeicester City FC, JD Sports colluded to restrict competition, says U.K.’s CMA
8d ago
JD
U.S.-China Trade War Worsens: Beijing Restricts Export of 2 Critical Metals
Market NewsU.S.-China Trade War Worsens: Beijing Restricts Export of 2 Critical Metals
9d ago
JD
MU
More JD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >