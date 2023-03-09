JD.com Delivers Better-than-Expected Q4 Results

The Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported adjusted Q4 earnings of $0.70 per ADS which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.51 per ADS.

Net revenues increased by 7.1% year-over-year to $42.8 billion and surpassed analysts’ expectations of $42.5 billion.

The company’s Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.31 per ordinary share, or $0.62 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on April 6. The total dividend amount will be around $1.0 billion. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 27 and on or around May 4 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively.

Overall, Wall Street analysts remain bullish about JD stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous eight Buys.