Japanese Forces Trial Elon Musk’s Starlink Communication System

The Defence Minister of Japan, Yasukazu Hamada, has revealed that the country’s military is experimenting with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite communications venture owned by Elon Musk. This is a strategic move to enhance the Japanese Self-Defense Forces’ (SDF) communication prowess, given the expanding satellite offensive capabilities of Russia and China. Hamada highlighted the necessity to fortify the dependability of satellite communications, which can be achieved by utilizing a variety of satellite networks. The trial involves the SDF’s all three military divisions – air, land, and sea.

In addition, reports from the Japanese news source Yomiuri suggest that the SDF might integrate Starlink into their operations in the coming fiscal year. The SDF is also arranging to use satellites from the U.S. military and other countries to bolster its communication network. Previously this year, the U.S. decided to fund Starlink services for Ukraine. Starlink has proven invaluable in Ukraine, enabling secure communications between military personnel and aiding in strategic artillery warfare.

