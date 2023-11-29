Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Nosedives after Slashing Outlook

Shares of manufacturing services provider Jabil (NYSE:JBL) tanked nearly 9% at the time of writing after the company slashed its financial outlook due to weak demand.

Kenny Wilson, the company’s CEO, commented, “During the final stretch of our first quarter, we experienced softening in demand as a result of short-term inventory corrections across certain end-markets where we participate.”

As a result, the company now anticipates revenue for the first quarter to hover between $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion, compared to the previous outlook of between $8.4 billion and $9 billion. Core EPS during the quarter is seen landing near the midpoint of the prior range of $2.40 to $2.80. Further, revenue for the second quarter is anticipated to be between $7 billion and $7.6 billion.

For Fiscal Year 2024, the company now expects revenue of $31 billion, which is 7% lower than its prior guidance. In addition, core EPS for the year is anticipated to come in at $9. Despite this guidance cut, Bank of America Securities’ Ruplu Bhattacharya has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while increasing the price target to $145 from $135.

Jabil is slated to report its first-quarter results on December 19. Analysts expect the company to deliver an EPS of $2.63 on revenue of $8.74 billion. In the comparable year-ago period, Jabil’s EPS of $2.31 had fared better than the Street’s estimates by $0.07.

What is the Target Price for JBL?

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Jabil. Following a nearly 89% jump in the company’s share price over the past year, the average JBL price target of $143.80 implies a 21.9% potential upside in the stock.

