Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Divests China Mobility Unit; Focuses on High-Growth Areas

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Divests China Mobility Unit; Focuses on High-Growth Areas
Market News

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Divests China Mobility Unit; Focuses on High-Growth Areas

Story Highlights

Jabil entered into an agreement to sell its mobility business in China to the electronics unit of Chinese EV maker BYD.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL), which provides manufacturing solutions across multiple countries, announced that it has agreed to divest its mobility business in China to the electronics unit of Chinese EV (Electric Vehicle) maker BYD (BYDDY). The deal, valued at $2.2 billion, will enable Jabil to focus on high-growth end markets, enhance its shareholders’ returns, and drive growth.

For BYD Electronic, the deal will support the company’s smartphone components business and expand its customer and production base. 

Jabil Focuses on Accelerating Growth

Jabil expects to use the proceeds from the sale to repurchase incremental shares. Additionally, the company will increase its investments in EVs, renewable energy, AI (Artificial Intelligence) cloud data centers, healthcare, and other end-markets. 

Investors should note that a significant portion of Jabil’s manufacturing, design, support, and storage operations are being conducted in China. However, the geopolitical environment poses a challenge. 

Nonetheless, Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney believes that Jabil’s focus on driving investments and increasing exposure to growing end markets like EVs, renewables, cloud, and healthcare are positives. In a note to investors dated June 16, Delaney said these markets provide “better through cycle revenue growth, longer product cycles, and opportunities for higher margins.” Delaney is bullish about JBL stock. 

Jabil stock has risen nearly 52% year-to-date, and its focus on high-growth markets is positive. Against this backdrop, let’s look at what the Street recommends for Jabil stock. 

Is Jabil a Good Stock to Buy? 

Wall Street analysts are bullish about Jabil’s prospects. Jabil stock has received six Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price target of $116.14 implies 12.52% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on JBL

Jabil assumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
The FlyJabil assumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
2M ago
JBL
Jabil files automatic mixed securities shelf
JBL
Jabil price target raised to $115 from $108 at BofA
JBL
More JBL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JBL

Jabil assumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
The FlyJabil assumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
2M ago
JBL
Jabil files automatic mixed securities shelf
The FlyJabil files automatic mixed securities shelf
2M ago
JBL
Jabil price target raised to $115 from $108 at BofA
The FlyJabil price target raised to $115 from $108 at BofA
2M ago
JBL
More JBL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >