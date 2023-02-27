J.P. Morgan Initiates Coverage on Zillow and Redfin

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

J.P. Morgan Initiates Coverage on Zillow and Redfin

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) received new coverage today from analyst Dae Lee of J.P. Morgan. Lee has started off coverage on the two with a Buy rating on Zillow and a Hold rating on Redfin. In addition, he assigned a $48 price target for the former and an $8 price target for the latter.

Although Lee believes that both can drive long-term upside once the housing market recovers, Zillow is preferred due to its large scale, business model, and strong margins. In addition, he also pointed to Zillow’s buyback program, which he believes will help the firm emerge stronger from the current housing market situation.

Overall, Wall Street appears to agree with Dae Lee’s assessment, as analyst consensus sees upside potential for Zillow and very slight downside risk for Redfin.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on Z

Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyZillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
6d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
Z
ZG
Zillow Group price target raised to $54 from $41 at DA Davidson
Z
ZG
More Z Latest News >

More News & Analysis on Z

Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyZillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
6d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyZillow put volume heavy and directionally bearish
10d ago
Z
ZG
Zillow Group price target raised to $54 from $41 at DA Davidson
The FlyZillow Group price target raised to $54 from $41 at DA Davidson
10d ago
Z
ZG
More Z Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >