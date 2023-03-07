J.P. Morgan Expects Innoviz Stock to Triple

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

J.P. Morgan Expects Innoviz Stock to Triple

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) saw analyst praise today despite its underwhelming earnings results. Indeed, Samik Chatterjee of J.P. Morgan has a $13 price target on the stock, which represents a 3.25x increase from current levels.

Chatterjee points to the company’s growing order book, which includes customers such as BMW (DE:BMW) and Volkswagen (DE:VOW). Indeed, Innoviz is set up to have the largest order book out of all the pure-play public LiDAR companies. In addition, Chatterjee expects the company to “…ramp revenues well through the end of the decade, while cost discipline should drive profitability.”

Despite J.P. Morgan’s optimism, INVZ stock has traded mostly in a volatile sideways range over the past 12 months. Nevertheless, the stock is up over 12% during this timeframe.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies expands German footprint with new Munich office
The FlyInnoviz Technologies expands German footprint with new Munich office
8d ago
INVZ
Innoviz Technologies and General Laser announce collaboration
INVZ
2 LiDAR Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’
INVZ
LAZR
More INVZ Latest News >

More News & Analysis on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies expands German footprint with new Munich office
The FlyInnoviz Technologies expands German footprint with new Munich office
8d ago
INVZ
Innoviz Technologies and General Laser announce collaboration
The FlyInnoviz Technologies and General Laser announce collaboration
13d ago
INVZ
2 LiDAR Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 LiDAR Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’
1M ago
INVZ
LAZR
More INVZ Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >