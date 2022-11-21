J.M. Smucker Rises on Q2 Beat

Shares of branded foods and beverages provider J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) are trending higher today after its robust second-quarter performance.

Revenue rose 7.8% year-over-year to $2.21 billion, outperforming estimates by $30 million. EPS at $2.40 comfortably cruised past estimates by $0.22.

The company continues to see business strength and brand demand and has upped its fiscal 2023 outlook. It now expects net sales to increase between 5.5% and 6.5% versus earlier estimates of growth between 4% and 5%.

Further, EPS is now seen landing between $8.35 and $8.75. SJM had earlier expected the figure to range between $8.20 and $8.60.

SJM shares have now gained nearly 14% over the past six months. Meanwhile, analysts have a consensus rating of Moderate Sell on the stock based on a Buy, five Holds, and four Sells.

