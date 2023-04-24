tiprankstipranks
Market News

It’s a Big Win for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Story Highlights

Tesla won a legal battle involving its Autopilot feature. Furthermore, the plaintiff received no damages from the jury.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has won a case involving its advanced driver assistance system, or Autopilot, after a California state court jury found that the feature did not fail to perform safely. The verdict can be seen as a major victory for the automaker as it gets ready to launch the Full Self-Driving system later this year.

In 2020, Los Angeles resident Justine Hsu filed a lawsuit against Tesla, seeking more than $3 million in compensation for an accident that had occurred in the previous year. Hsu claimed that she fractured her jaw and sustained facial nerve damage when her Tesla Model S veered into a curb while in Autopilot mode.

Tesla, however, denied any responsibility, arguing that the Autopilot feature should only be used on highways, as stated in its manual. The feature had been used by Hsu on a city street. As a result, the jury decided in favor of Tesla and awarded no damages to the plaintiff.

Following several reported crashes in recent years, regulators have been investigating Tesla’s assisted driving systems for a while. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the 17th accident involving Tesla’s Autopilot, according to CarExpert.

What is the Prediction for Tesla Stock?

TSLA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buy, 11 Hold, and four Sell recommendations. The average stock price target of $208.56 implies an upside potential of 26.3% from the current level.

