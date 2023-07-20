ISRG Stock Tanks despite Earnings Win

Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) fell in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at $1.42, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.33 per share.

Sales increased by 15.8% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.76 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $20 million. In addition, the firm’s installed base of da Vinci surgical systems increased to 8,042, equating to a 13% jump on a year-over-year basis.

Overall, Wall Street has a consensus price target of $366.67 on ISRG stock, implying 5.47% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure