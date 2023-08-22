Is Subway’s Months-Long Sale Process Coming to an End?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Subway’s Months-Long Sale Process Coming to an End?
Market News

Is Subway’s Months-Long Sale Process Coming to an End?

Story Highlights

Subway found a buyer and could soon announce a deal. The deal values the sandwich chain at $9.6 billion.

Sandwich chain Subway has finally found a buyer, implying its months-long sale process could finally be coming to an end. The private equity firm Roark Capital could snap up Subway for $9.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The leading quick-service restaurant brand engaged advisers to explore a potential sale at the beginning of 2023. However, it struggled to find the right deal (Subway was seeking $10 billion) as macro uncertainty and higher interest rates made leveraged buyouts challenging. 

Per the report, Roark Capital, which also owns Arby’s and Baskin-Robbins brands, could finalize a deal as soon as this week. Nevertheless, Roark faces competition from a rival private equity group, including TDR and Sycamore, as they could come up with a higher bid. 

It remains to be seen whether Roark Capital manages to clinch a deal. Meanwhile, Subway continues to deliver strong performance with positive global sales and higher average unit volumes. Let’s delve into its performance. 

Subway Delivers 10 Consecutive Quarters of Positive Sales

The sandwich chain is in the middle of a multi-year transformation aimed at accelerating sales and driving efficiency. Its transformation plan is working well, as Subway achieved 10 consecutive quarters of positive sales despite macro challenges. 

In July, the company said it achieved its highest average unit volume in North America for three consecutive months. As for the first half of 2023, Subway delivered a 9.8% increase in same-store sales and 11.1% growth in digital sales. During the same period, its same-store sales rose 9.3% in North America, while digital sales improved by 17.8%. 

Subway said that menu innovation, ongoing improvements to the overall guest experience, and the modernization of restaurants continue to drive traffic and sales. On the other hand, it faces tough competition from other quick-service restaurant brands like McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), which has also delivered stellar same-store sales growth globally in the first half of 2023. With about 40,000 locations in more than 100 countries, McDonald’s is among the largest restaurant brands globally. In comparison, Subway has approximately 37,000 restaurants around the world.

While Subway is privately held, let’s consider what the Street recommends for MCD stock. 

Is McDonald’s a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street analysts are bullish about iMCD’s prospects thanks to its stellar comparable sales growth and strong earnings

With 20 Buy and six Hold recommendations, McDonald’s stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $331.27 implies 18.29% upside potential from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s looks to sell new bonds ahead of upcoming maturities, Bloomberg says
The FlyMcDonald’s looks to sell new bonds ahead of upcoming maturities, Bloomberg says
13d ago
MCD
Wendy’s removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush
MCD
WEN
McDonald’s price target raised to $330 from $325 at Guggenheim
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s looks to sell new bonds ahead of upcoming maturities, Bloomberg says
The FlyMcDonald’s looks to sell new bonds ahead of upcoming maturities, Bloomberg says
13d ago
MCD
Wendy’s removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush
The FlyWendy’s removed from Best Ideas List at Wedbush
18d ago
MCD
WEN
McDonald’s price target raised to $330 from $325 at Guggenheim
The FlyMcDonald’s price target raised to $330 from $325 at Guggenheim
25d ago
MCD
More MCD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >