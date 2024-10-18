Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a Worthwhile Dividend Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a Worthwhile Dividend Stock?
Market News

Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a Worthwhile Dividend Stock?

Story Highlights

Johnson & Johnson stands out as a reliable dividend-paying stock.

There’s no official hall of fame for dividend-paying stocks. If there was one, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) would arguably be a first-ballot inductee. Having hiked its dividends for 62 consecutive years, the healthcare company is known as a Dividend King. This is a select group of publicly traded companies that have paid higher dividends to shareholders for 50 consecutive years or more.

That raises the following question: Is this favorite among dividend investors a buy right now? I think it is and this article will explain why I’m bullish on JNJ stock. Note that Johnson & Johnson’s share price has risen 8% this year, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index that is up more than 20% on the year. As the chart below shows, there looks to be a nice entry point in JNJ stock currently.

Q3 Results Were Solid

Strong financial results are one reason to like JNJ stock. The company released its third-quarter financial results on October 15. In Q3, , the company’s reported sales increased by 5.2% from a year ago to $22.5 billion. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue remains robust. The company is a multinational corporation, meaning it has operations throughout the entire world. When reporting financial results, Johnson & Johnson converts sales from native currencies into U.S. dollars.

Because many currencies held up better against the dollar, that negatively impacted the company’s net sales by 1.1% during Q3. Operational sales rose by 6.3%. The Innovative Medicine segment posted $14.6 billion in reported sales during the quarter. For perspective, this was a 4.9% year-over-year growth rate.

CEO Joaquin Duato said that topline growth was powered by 11 key brands delivering double-digit sales growth for the quarter. This was led by multiple myeloma treatment Darzalex, which became the first product in Johnson & Johnson’s portfolio to reach $3 billion in sales in a single quarter. The company’s MedTech segment also put up decent results, with sales increasing 5.8% to $7.9 billion. On the bottom line, the company’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell by 9.4% year-over-year to $2.42.

A Strong Balance Sheet and Sustainable Dividend

Analysts anticipate high single-digit annual growth rates in adjusted EPS at Johnson & Johnson in 2025 and 2026. This is because of new product launches that include the U.S. market launch of the Shockwave E8 peripheral IVL catheter last month. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has a deep pipeline of new medications and products, with 94 projects currently in various stages of clinical development. Tremfya’s recent launch for ulcerative colitis in the U.S. and planned Crohn’s disease launch in the U.S. could both be big future drivers.

Johnson & Johnson is also a financial fortress. This is backed up by $182 million in net interest income through the first nine months of 2024. Few companies have the balance sheet necessary to generate interest income that exceeds interest expenses. That’s what earns Johnson & Johnson a perfect AAA credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.

The healthcare company’s 3% dividend yield is also easily covered by its earnings. Johnson & Johnson’s adjusted EPS payout ratio is expected to be a bit below 50% in 2024. That strikes a nice balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining cash for future growth via research and development and acquisitions. The chart below highlights Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout and growth.

The Valuation Looks Appealing

Johnson & Johnson’s current price-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.5 is just below its 10-year average of 17.2. The forward P/E ratio based on the 2025 analyst consensus for adjusted diluted EPS is even better at 15.5. For a company with upper single-digit annual earnings growth potential, I think this provides an interesting entry point.

What Does Wall Street Think?

Looking at Wall Street’s opinion on the stock, Johnson & Johnson maintains a Moderate Buy consensus. rating. This is based on five Buy ratings and nine Hold ratings assigned by Wall Street analysts in the past three months. There are currently no Sell recommendations on the stock. At $164.21, the average 12-month price target suggests 6.95% upside potential from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on JNJ stock

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson & Johnson looks set to revive its growth profile via acquisitions and upcoming product launches. Combined with a flawless corporate credit rating, secure dividend payout to shareholders, and discounted valuation, this could pave the way to 10% total returns in the next 12 months. That’s why I remain bullish on JNJ stock.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Johnson & Johnson price target lowered to $159 from $162 at Goldman Sachs
JNJ
TheFly
Premium
Johnson & Johnson price target raised to $181 from $178 at RBC Capital
JNJ
Go Ad-Free with Our App