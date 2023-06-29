Is General Mills’ (NYSE:GIS) Organic Sales Growth Outlook Too Optimistic?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Is General Mills’ (NYSE:GIS) Organic Sales Growth Outlook Too Optimistic?

Story Highlights

General Mills’ organic volumes continue to decline. Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English sees GIS’ Fiscal 2024 organic sales outlook as “optimistic.”

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) delivered mixed Q4 financial results on June 28. While volumes continue to be in negative territory, management said that it expects Fiscal 2024 organic sales growth to be 3-4%. In response to the processed food maker’s newly issued guidance, Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English said that GIS’ organic sales growth guidance could prove to be “optimistic.”

Revisiting Q4 Performance

General Mills delivered net sales of about $5 billion in Q4, up 3% year-over-year. Net sales were driven by higher pricing. While GIS’ sales improved, it missed the Street’s forecast

While its sales lagged analysts’ estimates, its adjusted earnings of $1.12 a share came ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.06 and improved by 1% on a constant currency basis. GIS’ bottom line benefitted from a lower outstanding share count as the benefits of higher organic sales were offset by higher input costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses. 

Nonetheless, GIS announced a 9% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.59 per share. It’s worth highlighting that General Mills has paid uninterrupted dividends for 124 years.

GIS Could Find it Hard to Drive Growth

Investors should note that General Mills’ organic sales in Fiscal 2023 were primarily driven by aggressive pricing, especially in North America. For instance, GIS’ organic sales increased by 10% in Fiscal 2023, reflecting a 14% increase in pricing partly offset by a 4% decline in volumes. 

As for Fiscal 2024, management expects pricing to be a key driver of organic sales growth. However, English highlighted that the company’s outsized price growth is bringing challenges for the company by hurting its market and leading to volume share losses in specific categories. 

Citing retail market share data, the analyst said that the company could find it hard to drive growth ahead and would require incremental investments to drive market share. 

Following the Q4 print, the analyst maintained a Sell rating on General Mills stock. However, he raised the price target to $77 from $76. 

Is General Mills a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Given the near-term challenges, analysts prefer to remain sidelined on General Mills stock. It has received two Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations for a Hold consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $84.25 implies 9.81% upside potential. 

Investors should note that Laurent Grandet of Guggenheim is the most accurate analyst for GIS stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Grandet’s trades on GIS stock and holding each position for one year could result in 83% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 13.15% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GIS

General Mills Drops after Q4 Topline Disappoints; Ups Dividend By 9%
Market NewsGeneral Mills Drops after Q4 Topline Disappoints; Ups Dividend By 9%
20h ago
GIS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
GIS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
GIS
More GIS Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GIS

General Mills Drops after Q4 Topline Disappoints; Ups Dividend By 9%
Market NewsGeneral Mills Drops after Q4 Topline Disappoints; Ups Dividend By 9%
20h ago
GIS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
1d ago
GIS
Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
The FlyNotable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
2d ago
GIS
More GIS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >