Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?

Story Highlights

Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Algonquin Power’s revenue rose to $666.7 million (a 26% year-over-year increase), which beat expectations by 8.4%. However, its adjusted earnings per share were $0.11, less than the $0.17 consensus estimate and less than last year’s adjusted EPS of $0.15.

Nonetheless, Algonquin Power’s adjusted EBITDA rose 10% year-over-year to $276.1 million, and its adjusted funds from operations (cash flow from operations plus changes in non-cash operating items and acquisition-related costs) rose by 21% to $205.5 million.

Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 weren’t enough to cover the $0.18 per share dividend for the quarter.

Algonquin Power Lowers 2022 Guidance, Putting Its Dividend at Risk

AQN provided full-year 2022 guidance. It expects its EPS to be between $0.66 to $0.69 compared to its previous estimates of $0.72 to $0.77. These earnings estimates won’t be enough to cover the company’s $0.72 per share dividend (annualized). Still, Algonquin paid about $96.5 million in dividends for the quarter. These dividends were covered by the company’s adjusted funds from operations of $205.5 million and cash from operations of $102.9 million. However, free cash flow, measured as cash from operations minus capital expenditures, was negative, as the company is heavily investing in itself. Therefore, Algonquin’s dividend safety varies depending on which metric you prefer to use.

AQN expects to update investors about its longer-term targets in early 2023.

Is AQN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about AQN stock, as it has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, two Holds, and one Sell rating assigned in the past three months. The average Algonquin Power & Utilities stock price target of C$18.67 implies 51.3% upside potential.

Conclusion: AQN’s Earnings Were Disappointing

While revenue beat analysts’ expectations, an earnings miss and lower earnings guidance were enough to send the stock crashing down. Also, its dividend may not be covered on an earnings basis this year, which is likely to be unsettling for dividend investors. Nonetheless, after the sell-off, AQN stock yields close to 7.7%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends
Press ReleasesAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends
10h ago
AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
AQN
More AQN Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends
Press ReleasesAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Share Dividend of U.S.$0.1808 (C$0.2438), and Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Preferred Share Dividends
10h ago
AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
Press ReleasesAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results
10h ago
AQN

Latest News Feed