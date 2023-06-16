iRobot Soars after U.K. Nod for Acquisition by AMZN

Consumer robots company, iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) surged in pre-market trading at the time of writing on Friday after U.K. regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) gave its nod to Amazon’s (AMZN) $1.7 billion acquisition of the company.

An Amazon spokesperson told Reuters, “We’re pleased with the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s decision and are committed to supporting regulatory bodies in their work. We look forward to similar decisions from other regulators soon.”

Back in April, the CMA had launched a “Phase-1” probe into the deal. AMZN announced the acquisition last year as it looks to expand its range of smart-home devices.

IRBT stock is up by around 2% in the past year.