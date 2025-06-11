M&A News: IonQ Acquires Oxford Ionics for $1.075B to Fast-Track Scalable Quantum Computing

IonQ (IONQ), a leading pure-play quantum firm, continues to make strategic moves to solidify its position as a real quantum force in the making. It is now expanding its footprint in the global quantum computing industry with a $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, a UK-based company. The deal includes $1.065 billion in IonQ common stock and $10 million in cash. This move brings together two leaders in trapped-ion quantum computing with the goal of accelerating the development of scalable, fault-tolerant quantum systems.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Oxford Ionics is known for its ion-trap-on-a-chip technology, which is compatible with standard semiconductor manufacturing. The integration of its approach with IonQ’s laser-controlled systems could streamline production and reduce costs, enabling quicker commercialization.

As of the latest close, IONQ stock is trading at approximately $39.74, indicating solid investor interest following the acquisition news, with the stock also receiving the backing of top investor Richard Shannon.

80,000 Qubits By 2030

The combined roadmap is ambitious. By 2026, IonQ plans to launch systems with 256 physical qubits at 99.99% fidelity. By 2027, it expects to surpass 10,000 physical qubits and reach fault-tolerant operation, a key milestone for commercial quantum use. The longer-term goal is to scale to 2 million physical qubits and 80,000 logical qubits by 2030, achieving logical accuracy levels that support stable and complex quantum algorithms.

This acquisition also strengthens IonQ’s position in Europe. Oxford Ionics brings deep ties with UK institutions, including the National Quantum Computing Centre. The company’s founders, Dr. Chris Ballance and Dr. Tom Harty, will stay on with IonQ, continuing to lead operations from Oxford. IonQ also recently acquired Lightsynq, a Harvard-based company working on quantum networking, further broadening its R&D capabilities.

Craig-Hallum’s Bullish Position

In other positive news for the company, top analyst Richard Shannon of Craig-Hallum reiterated yesterday a Buy rating on IONQ stock with a $50 price target. Shannon’s view reflects confidence in the company’s strategic positioning and growth potential. Based on current trading levels, his target implies a 25.82% upside.

IonQ continues to operate at a net loss as it invests heavily in scaling quantum capabilities, targeting 2 million qubits by 2030. Source: Main Street Data

The global quantum market is expected to grow significantly, with some estimates projecting a value of up to $850 billion by 2040. IonQ’s recent moves position the company to compete strongly for a share of that future, with a clear focus on scalability, manufacturability, and geographic expansion.

Is IonQ a Good Stock to Buy?

Based on five recent ratings issued by analysts, IonQ boasts a Strong Buy rating. The average IONQ stock price target is $43, implying an 8.20% upside.

See more IONQ analyst ratings

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.