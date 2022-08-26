tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Investors Approach Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Split Cautiously

Story Highlights

Tesla’s latest stock split was met with cautious trading. However, Tesla remains a favorite of retail investors, who stand to benefit from a more affordable flagship EV stock as a result of the split.

Tesla (TSLA) shares fell as the latest stock split took effect. Investors’ attitude toward TSLA stock looked different than the mood in the broader market, as the S&P 500 (SPX), Dow Jones (DJIA), and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) all notched gains.

Although it is better known as an electric vehicle maker, Tesla also provides solar energy solutions. Its energy products range from solar panels to battery storage systems for domestic and commercial use. Tesla is the world’s highest-valued EV stock by market capitalization.

At What Price did Tesla Split?

Tesla stock went through a three-for-one split after the closing bell on August 24. The stock closed just above $891 before the split. It opened at $302.36 on August 25, the day it started trading on a split-adjusted basis. The stock edged up a little to hit an intraday high of $302.96, but in the end it fell 0.35% to close at $296.07.

The market reaction may be a sign of some investors taking short-term profit, considering that TSLA stock had rallied ahead of the split. The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker has now split its stock twice. The first split at the rate of five-for-one happened in August 2020.

TSLA Stock Price Prediction after the Split

On August 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla. The analyst set a price target of $383.32 for the stock, which implies 29% upside potential to current levels. Jonas is a 4-star analyst with a 51.2% success rate in making profitable recommendations.

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, Tesla stock is a Moderate Buy based on 19 Buys, five Holds, and six Sells. The average TSLA stock forecast of $314.58 implies 6.3% upside potential.

Final Thoughts

The slight dip in Tesla shares after the latest split may be more about investors taking profits than doubting the stock. A split can make a stock more affordable to retail investors, which could increase its demand and lift the price. 

Indeed, Tesla stock is a favorite of small investors. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that retail investor sentiment is currently Positive on Tesla. In the past 30 days, 2% of the best-performing portfolios tracked by TipRanks increased their exposure to TSLA stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Which EV Stock Could Outpace its Peers?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich EV Stock Could Outpace its Peers?
5h ago
LI
RIVN
What You Need to Know about Tesla’s Stock Split
TSLA
These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
TSN
BROS
More TSLA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Which EV Stock Could Outpace its Peers?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhich EV Stock Could Outpace its Peers?
5h ago
LI
RIVN
What You Need to Know about Tesla’s Stock Split
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat You Need to Know about Tesla’s Stock Split
2d ago
TSLA
These Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
Stock Analysis & IdeasThese Three Stocks Could be Impacted by Droughts in 2022
3d ago
TSN
BROS
More TSLA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) & SpaceX on a Mission to Eliminate Dead Zones Globally
TMUS
Stock Market Today – Friday, August 26: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Citigroup (NYSE:C) Staring at $170M Charge over Russian Operations Wind Down
C
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Buys the Dip
INTC
Here’s Why Pinterest Stock (NYSE:PINS) Surged Yesterday
PINS
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Soars on Amazon Deal
PLUG
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Q4-Earnings Results and Forecast Send Shares Lower
AFRM
Here’s the Reason Behind Marvell Stock’s (NASDAQ: MRVL) After-Hours Leg Down
MRVL
More Market News >