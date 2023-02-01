Investors’ Appetite Soars after Powell’s Inflation Talk

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Investors’ Appetite Soars after Powell’s Inflation Talk

Story Highlights

The Federal Reserve is top-of-mind in the financial markets again, and every word that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell utters is crucial. Indeed, February’s FOMC meeting could determine monetary policy – and therefore, market performance – for the remainder of the year.

Inflation is slowing, but is the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) willing to loosen America’s monetary policy in 2023? That was the trillion-dollar question as the FOMC convened its February meeting and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell provided clues on how the central bank’s future policy decisions.

It’s a momentous event, as this marks the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate policy decision of the year. As you may recall, the central bank raised the federal funds rate, which affects many other interest rates in the U.S., by 75 basis points (bps) or 0.75% four consecutive times in 2022. This occurred in response to elevated inflation, in which the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached a 40-year peak of 9.1% in June.

The CPI has cooled off quite a bit since then, coming down to 6.5% in December. Also that month, the Federal Reserve stopped its series of 75-basis-point rate hikes and instead enacted a 0.5% federal funds rate raise.

It’s also worth noting that the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, declined to 5% in December after peaking at around 7% in June. With that in mind, many people fully expected the Federal Reserve to enact a February interest rate hike of only 0.25%. They also anticipated that Powell might take a more accommodative tone in his comments during this FOMC meeting. So, were they right in their prediction of a more dovish-leaning Fed?

Market Focuses on Key Phrases, Stocks Rocket Higher

As it turns out, the market got what it wanted and expected: an interest rate rise of 25 instead of 50 basis points. With that, the Federal Reserve’s target range for the federal funds rate is currently 4.5% to 4.75%; this is the highest target range since 2007. Furthermore, while the FOMC acknowledged that inflation “has eased somewhat,” the committee continues to see a need for “ongoing increases in the target range.” Therefore, don’t expect this to be the final interest rate hike of 2023.

The real suspense came when Powell made his post-meeting speech and addressed questions from the press. The Fed chairman served up some tough, hawkish talk with utterances like, “It would be very premature to declare victory, or to think that we’ve really got this” (referring to inflation); “inflation is still running very hot”; and the “job is not fully done.”

None of that was hawkish enough to stop bullish investors from buying up stocks, however. They chose to focus on Powell’s more optimistic-sounding phrases: “We can now say I think for the first time that the disinflationary process has started. We can see that, and we see it really in goods prices so far;” it’s “certainly possible” that the Federal Reserve will keep its benchmark interest rate below 5%, and the Fed can get inflation back down to its 2% target “without a really significant downturn, or a really significant increase in unemployment.”

Consequently, stock traders held up hope that a soft landing may still be possible. By 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 (SPX) was up nearly 1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was slightly green after having spent most of the day in the red. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), which is typically more sensitive to interest-rate policy changes, rallied 1.8% (though it was also boosted by soaring Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock).

The main takeaway here is that the market will sometimes cherry-pick the phrases and statements it wants to hear. Today, Powell’s post-meeting talk wasn’t entirely accommodative, but it did provide a hint of hope to weary stock investors – and that, evidently, was enough to get traders in a buying mood.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AMD

Is Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
1d ago
AMD
INTC
INTC Insiders Buy In, Heavily
AMD
INTC
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
AMD
COIN
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

Is Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
Stock Analysis & IdeasIs Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Undervalued Despite AMD’s Strength?
1d ago
AMD
INTC
INTC Insiders Buy In, Heavily
Market NewsINTC Insiders Buy In, Heavily
2d ago
AMD
INTC
Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
The FlyHere’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week
2d ago
AMD
COIN
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >