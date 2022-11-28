Investing in COIN Is a Waste of Time: Mizuho Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares have dropped nearly 85% over the past year and analysts stay cautious about the stock.

On top of a challenging financial performance by the company, the recent FTX woes add to the uncertainty. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and three Sells.

While the average price target of $75.50 indicates a 70.5% potential upside in COIN shares, the journey to that mark could be daunting.

Needham’s John Todaro sees the implosion at FTX posing more “bigger-picture” risks for COIN. Mizuho Securities’ Dan Dolev’s $42 price target on the stock points to a potential 5.1% downside and Dolev notes that investors should not read too much into the FTX situation as other crypto exchanges have made more market share gains.

In a recent interview with CNBC, the analyst noted that “Crypto is dead and investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time.”

How things pan out for COIN in the coming months remains to be seen even as stock-specific risks remain challenging.

