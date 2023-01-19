tiprankstipranks
Market News

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reports Strong Q4 Results

Story Highlights

Interactive Brokers Group reported a strong performance in its most recent quarterly results.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) announced strong fourth-quarter results for 2022. The results, which beat the analyst estimates, were driven by an expanding customer base and higher interest rates.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

The company’s stock increased by 2.5% after the announcement. In the last six months, the stock has gained 40%.

Interactive Brokers Group provides online trading services for stocks, options, futures, currencies, crypto, gold, and more in more than 150 markets.

The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.30, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. This was also higher than $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net revenue also increased from $683 million to $958 million on a year-over-year basis. The revenues beat the estimate by $26 million.

The highlight of the results was the net interest income, which increased by 92% to $565 million, due to improved benchmark rates. Commission revenue increased by 3% to $331 million due to higher futures and option trading volumes.

Consumer equity decreased by 18% to $306.7 billion because of the market’s volatility. However, this was offset by the volume of customer accounts, which grew by 25% to 2.09 million.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share.

Is IBKR a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks, the overall consensus on Interactive Brokers’ stock is a Strong Buy, based on four Buys and one Hold recommendation.

The IBKR target price is $92, which is 16% higher than the current price level.

Interactive Brokers reports Q4 customer accounts up 25% y/y to 2.09M
The FlyInteractive Brokers reports Q4 customer accounts up 25% y/y to 2.09M
1d ago
IBKR
Interactive Brokers reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.30, consensus $1.17
IBKR
Interactive Brokers options imply 3.7% move in share price post-earnings
IBKR
More IBKR Latest News >

