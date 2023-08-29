Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Looks to Deliver 200%+ Power Efficiency with New Chip

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Looks to Deliver 200%+ Power Efficiency with New Chip
Market News

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Looks to Deliver 200%+ Power Efficiency with New Chip

Story Highlights

With the world focusing more and more on lowering energy consumption, Intel is planning to introduce a new data center chip that can deliver more than double the computing power for each watt-hour of consumption.

Semiconductor major Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reportedly planning to introduce a data center chip that will be capable of achieving a 240% increase in computing power for each watt hour consumed, according to Reuters. This means that the “Sierra Forest” chip, expected to be launched next year, will be able to deliver output at double the power efficiency of current chips.

Data centers guzzle vast amounts of electricity, and the “Sierra Forest” is part of a wider industry-level push to decrease electricity consumption. Intel has seen a loss of market share to other semiconductor makers and is now dividing its data center chips into two categories. While its “Granite Rapids” chips will be focused on performance (requiring more power), the “Sierra Forest” will prioritize efficiency.

The company is also aiming to quadruple its advanced chip-making capacity by 2025. The move includes a facility in Malaysia – Intel’s first overseas plant.

Overall, the Street has a consensus price target of $36.39 on Intel, along with a Hold consensus rating. Shares of the company have surged nearly 26% so far this year.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on INTC

Citi’s Warning: Semiconductor Slowdown on the Horizon
Market NewsCiti’s Warning: Semiconductor Slowdown on the Horizon
19h ago
AMD
INTC
IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
BA
AMD
AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
AMD
AMZN
More INTC Latest News >

More News & Analysis on INTC

Citi’s Warning: Semiconductor Slowdown on the Horizon
Market NewsCiti’s Warning: Semiconductor Slowdown on the Horizon
19h ago
AMD
INTC
IETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
Stock Analysis & IdeasIETC ETF: A Prudent Bet on Rising U.S. Tech Independence
3d ago
BA
AMD
AMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMD Stock (NASDAQ:AMD): Analysts See Solid Upside on AI Boom  
5d ago
AMD
AMZN
More INTC Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >