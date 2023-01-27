INTC’s Dismal Earnings Drag Down Chip Stocks

Chip giants including Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), KLA Corp. (KLAC), and Nvidia (NVDA) trended lower in pre-market trading on Friday as Intel’s disappointing Q4 earnings and dismal outlook dragged down the other chip stocks.

KLAC reported better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results with revenues of $2.98 billion, an increase of 26.8% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $150 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $7.38 per share surpassing Street expectations of $7.10.

AMD is expected to announce its calendar Q4 earnings next week while NVDA is anticipated to announce its earnings on February 22.

Semiconductor stocks can be very volatile, which can make investing in individual stocks difficult for some. For those looking to smooth out the volatility, the following semiconductor ETFs may be a better option:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

) iShares Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX )

) SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost more than 7% in the past year.